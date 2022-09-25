Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime fight back for Team World on the final day of the Laver Cup

Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime helped Team World get off to a winning start on the final day of the Laver Cup in London by downing Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in a doubles contest.

Team Europe held an 8-4 advantage after Saturday’s action, but their lead was cut to a single point after a thrilling showdown opened proceedings at the O2 on Sunday.

Murray and Berrettini took the opening set but Auger-Aliassime produced a string of sumptuous shots alongside doubles specialist Sock to claim a 2-6 6-3 10-8 victory in one hour and 35 minutes.

It gives everything to play for ahead of the upcoming singles match between Auger-Aliassime and Novak Djokovic, with John McEnroe’s Team World still hoping to win a first Laver Cup title for the fifth time.

Asked on court if his team believed, Sock insisted: ‘Hell yeah, why not!

‘I was happy that I could contribute. We were bombarded again first set but we were able to slow things down, turn it around and Felix served excellently.’

Canadian Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked 13th in the ATP singles rankings, was unable to attend the interview due to the fact that he had to take on seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic in the second match.

Team Europe started the third day knowing two more wins would guarantee another Laver Cup success and give Roger Federer the perfect send-off after his emotional final professional match on Friday.

Murray and Berrettini took control immediately and two breaks secured the first set in 31 minutes.

However, Sock and Auger-Aliassime were able to turn the tables, with quick reflexes from the latter securing an early break and another forcing a 10-point tie-breaker to decide the match.

It was Team World who held their nerve with the pressure on. Murray and Berrettini each served double faults before Sock’s excellent drop shot secured victory for the visitors.

That made the aggregate score 8-7 for Team Europe, who need Djokovic to be at his best to beat a deadlocked Auger-Aliassime.