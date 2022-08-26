Jack Quaid discusses his live-action Star Trek: Lower Decks crossover

Jack Quaid is in a unique position to star in a number of iconic franchises – Star Trek and Supeman – along with his role in Amazon’s The Boys.

He returns as Ensign Brad Boimler in the third season of the Paramount Plus animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which debuts on Thursday, and he recently signed on to voice Superman on My Adventures With Superman, which will feature a pickup truck. of two seasons. on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network in May.

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan’s 30-year-old son talked about his highly anticipated Lower Decks live-action crossover, voicing Superman, his desire to star in a Star Wars project and much more in an extended interview with THR.

It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July that there will be a major live-action crossover where animated characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks will enter the live-action universe of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

It was revealed that Quaid’s Boimler and Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, will be featured in the episode which will feature both live-action and animated scenes.

When asked if fans will see both Quaid and Newsome as their characters from the animated show in real life, Quaid confirms that it will.

“Yeah, I feel like I have to specify the exact way it’s going to be because I’ve seen and seen many different views of it. So we’ve already shot it, and it’s Tawny Newsome and me as the live-action versions of our animated characters,” Quaid confirmed.

While he wouldn’t release any specific plot details, he did confirm, “Yeah, I’m getting purple hair, we had uniforms made.”

“We got on the Enterprise, which was really interesting, and we got to see that great cast and great crew,” he continued.

“And it was such an interesting challenge to be a live-action version of an animated character. What are you doing? What’s too much? What is too little? How do you stay in the voice? How do you bring something physical into it? How does the character move in the animated show, and how can you make that work in live action?’ Evil added.

He added that the cast of Strange New Worlds was “very welcoming” and he feels he has a “strong bromance” with Ethan Peck, who plays Spock in the series.

Quaid also confirmed that there will be “animated elements” in the series, “but not like a Roger Rabbit with cartoons and real people mixed up.”

He also plays Hughie Campbell on Amazon’s The Boys, where he’s often covered in blood, with his animated work providing quite a break from that.

‘I like voice overs. In voiceover you get a lot less moisture on you – that’s the good part,” Quaid joked.

He also opened up about landing the Clark Kent/Superman role in The Adventures of Superman, which he didn’t expect to land at all.

“When I first got auditioned for that part, they said, ‘Hey, there’s a new Superman animated show coming out. Do you want to audition for the part of Superman?'” he said.

“And I think my first reaction was very sarcastic. “Sure. I’ll be Superman. Like that ever will.” So I took a chance. I was like, you know, why not? And I think you always book things when you think, “Why not? This will never happen.” And then it happens,” he said.

He also said he’d love to be in a Star Wars project too, adding, “I’d kill to be a droid or a Jedi or a Han Solo type, whatever. I could be a blade of grass in a field, I don’t care. I would definitely love to be in a Star Wars project.”