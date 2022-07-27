Jack Osbourne’s fiancée Aree Gearhart welcomes their first child together

Jack Osborne revealed on Wednesday that his 31-year-old fiancée Aree Gearhart has welcomed their first child together.

The former reality TV star took to Instagram to announce that the girl named Maple arrived three weeks ago.

‘I am very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Born 7/7/2022. 7.13lbs Aree and Maple are doing well and are happy and healthy. ❤️’ he said.

This is a fourth child for Jack.

He already has three daughters with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, whom he was married to from 2012 to 2019.

The exes co-parent Pearl, nine, Andy, six, and Minnie, four.

Gearhart has been generous with her pregnancy snaps on social media.

In early July, she was seen wearing a romper and saying, “Still cooking I think.”

Jack took to his Instagram in March to reveal that he was expecting his first child with Gearhart.

Under a photo of the two holding her baby bump, he wrote: ‘Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!’

The announcement photo showed the pair in a sun-filled room with furniture in neutral colors.

Jack sat in a chair and palmed his partner’s budding belly as she held his hand in hers.

The couple got engaged in late December after more than two years of dating, with Jack calling his bride-to-be “the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met” in his announcement.

“Today I proposed to the most beautiful and loving woman I have ever met,” he said in a heartfelt Instagram post.

He continued: ‘Life is a series of doors and I am so excited to walk through these with her. She is truly a magical creature with a bigger heart than [sic] everything I could have imagined.’

Jack nodded at Aree to help him take care of his children and added, “Her stepmother skills fill my heart so much.”