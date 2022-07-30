Jack Osbourne and fiancée Aree Gearhart take newborn daughter Maple Artemis out for lunch in LA

Jack Osbourne smiled as he stepped out for lunch at the weekend with fiancé Aree Gearhart and their newborn daughter Maple Artemis.

The Fright Club personality, 36, was dressed in a button-up shirt and jeans with a black cap.

Aree, 31, wore light colored overalls with a pair of black rubber flip flops as she pushed their baby into a stroller.

The former MTV star’s shirt was unbuttoned, revealing a white crew-neck T-shirt underneath.

In addition to his hat, he wore light brown sunglasses with a square shape.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s son sported a thick, shabby beard and he completed his look with worn tennis shoes.

The Osbournes alum was carrying two drinks in plastic cups as they exited a restaurant in LA’s Studio City neighborhood.

Meanwhile, his partner showed off a short bob cut that was parted and tucked behind her ears.

The first time mom wore a pair of translucent orange cat eyeshadows while enjoying the outing with her family.

At one point, she and her husband-to-be switched off and Jack hired Dad while he drove the black-and-gray stroller.

Proud Mom: Aree shared a photo with her daughter in a recent Instagram story, writing ‘bestie’

The couple revealed on Wednesday that they welcomed Maple on July 9 at 8:07 PM and that she weighed seven pounds and 13 ounces.

Osbourne said in an Instagram caption: ‘I’m thrilled to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Aree and Maple are doing well and are happy and healthy.”

And Gearhart wrote in her own Instagram post: “My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to our Earth side at 8:07 PM on July 9, 2022. new level of love unlocked.”

Osbourne is also father to children Pearl Clementine, nine, Andy Rose, six, and Minnie Theodora, four, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, 36.

News of the addition to their family first came in March, when Gearhart announced that she and Osbourne were expecting a “new member of our tribe” as she celebrated her birthday.

Jack said at the time: ‘Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!’

Osbourne and Gearhart dated for two years before getting engaged in December 2021.

He said on the social media site at the time: “Today I proposed to the most beautiful and loving woman I have ever met. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I am so excited to walk through this one with her.

“She is truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her stepmom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than I am now.’

Jack’s older sister Kelly Osbourne, 37, is also expecting a child, along with her boyfriend Sid Wilson.