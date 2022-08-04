Jack Laugher wins 1m springboard gold to retain his Commonwealth Games title

England’s Jack Laugher made three impressive dives to secure his third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal on the 1-metre springboard.

The 27-year-old finished the competition with 447.05 points, dropping Australian Shixin Li to second place.

Meanwhile, Laugher’s England teammate Jordan Houlden took the bronze medal in his Games debut with 429.30 points.

More to follow…

