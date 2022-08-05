Jack Laugher seals his second Commonwealth Games gold in the men’s synchro 3m springboard final 

England’s Jack Laugher took two gold medals in two days when he and Ant Harding took victory in the men’s synchro 3m springboard final on Friday morning.

The duo dominated the final, sealing it in style with a difficulty of 3.9 – the forward two and a half somersault with three twists.

Malaysians Gabriel Gilbert Daim and Muhammad Syafiq Bin Puteh won silver, while Australians Samuel Fricker and Shixin Li – who finished second to Laugher’s gold in the 1m springboard final on Thursday – took bronze.

Jack Laugher (L) and Anthony Harding celebrate after winning goal on Friday morning

With the win, Laugher secured the seventh Commonwealth title of his impressive career, while his junior teammate took his first global title,

27-year-old Laugher also successfully defended his title on the 1m springboard for the second time on Thursday, when teammate Jordan Houlden took the bronze.

He admitted he felt the pressure after successfully defending his Commonwealth Games title from one meter springboard with a high-scoring performance.

The English pair won the men’s synchronized 3m springboard final

The 27-year-old claimed gold in Glasgow in 2014 and on the Gold Coast in 2018, but managed to seal it in front of the home crowd.

Lacher said: ‘[I’m feeling] great, yes, there’s a lot of pressure coming in to defend that title I’ve had for eight years?

“It’s a great, great performance, very stable, a few mistakes here and there, but really really happy with everything, and of course to do it in front of a home crowd makes it a little sweeter.”