Jack Kinneen killed in Pinjar fire near Perth as tributes flow for soon-to-be dad and man is charged

A Perth man has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly lighting a fire which then exploded, killing a father-to-be who stopped to help.

Jack Kinneen was four-wheeling with friends in Pinjar, north of Perth, on September 22 when they came across the fire near a bush track about 1.30am.

When the 23-year-old approached the fire to investigate, it exploded in his face.

Sir. Kinneen suffered serious injuries and, despite the best efforts of his friends and ambulance crews, he died at the scene.

Jack Kinneen (pictured) was out with mates on a 4WD trip when he stopped to investigate the fire

In an update on Wednesday, West Australian police claimed the fire was deliberately lit by a 38-year-old man in a way to cause an explosion.

On Tuesday, he was arrested at a home in the Perth suburb of Banksia Grove and charged with manslaughter following a public appeal for information.

Sir. Kinneen was about to become a father before the tragic explosion

“He left the area as Mr Kinneen and his friends approached the fire,” police said in a statement.

‘The 38-year-old man and the group of friends are not known to each other.’

Western Australia Deputy Police Commissioner Alan Adams said a gas cylinder was placed on the fire.

“When Jack went towards it, the gas cylinder exploded… and a fragment of it hit him,” Adams told morning radio.

Tributes have started pouring in online for the popular Heathridge resident.

‘You were always there when I needed you. I can’t believe you’re gone.’ wrote a friend.

“We want to thank everyone for the support we’ve received over the last 24 hours… it’s really appreciated,” his sister Katie wrote alongside a photo of her friends and family.

“You would have been an amazing father to (your) little one,” another friend added.

Sir. Kinneen’s partner is due to give birth in weeks.

A group of friends and family recently visited the site where Mr Kinnen tragically lost his life and created a makeshift cross and affixed his partner’s ultrasound image to it.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help pay for his funeral.

The 38-year-old accused was refused bail and is expected to appear in the Joondalup Magistrates Court on Wednesday.