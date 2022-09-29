Jack Higgs, boyfriend of topless vegan activist Tash Peterson, talks of how he copes with her antics

The boyfriend of controversial vegan campaigner Tash Peterson claims her half-naked public protests have only strengthened his relationship with her.

Jack Higgs has been supporting and filming Ms Peterson for three years as she stages headline-grabbing protests against the meat industry.

He accompanied her when she appeared before Perth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where she was charged over an alleged tirade at an Outback Jacks steakhouse in Perth last June.

Ms Peterson is notorious for her topless and bloody public protests at steakhouses, supermarkets and cattle shows in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

Earlier this month, she laid down in a human-sized meat tray in Sydney’s busy Pitt Street Mall almost naked, covered in blood and wrapped in plastic like a slab of meat.

Sir. Higgs, a health coach who helps paint his girlfriend for protests, said he has no problem with her baring her body and praised her for her gory stunts.

“I really admire Tash for having the confidence to use her bodily freedom to speak up for non-human animals who are enslaved, abused and murdered in the food, clothing and entertainment industries,” Higgs told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Tash does a brilliant job of bringing their voices to the public through her creative disruptions and demonstrations.

‘Tash has the right to express her body however she wants.’

Sir. Higgs, who is also vegan, said theirs activism had made them a strong team.

“Especially in light of so many legal challenges and social backlash,” he said.

‘We are getting stronger every day as a couple because we have realized how important it is to look after and look after each other so we can continue to speak up for animals.’

But Mr. Higgs admitted that he understands why other men would have concerns about their girlfriends exposing their bodies in public.

“Seeing Tash half-naked or even completely naked in lingerie in public I imagine would be difficult for some boyfriends,” he said in June.

‘However, I found it quite strengthening for our relationship.’

‘At first it might have been a bit strange. We were unsure about it, but we realized that there is nothing wrong with it.’

Meanwhile, Mr Higgs said Wednesday’s court appearance on Peterson’s charges from a June protest went well.

‘The judge seemed more accepting and open to the strong points put forward by Tash’s lawyer,’ he said.

She was in court to face charges over an incident at Outback Jacks steakhouse in June.

WA Police alleged she screamed at restaurant patrons while blasting disturbing sounds of animals in pain from a loudspeaker.

Ms Peterson claims the sound came from animal slaughterhouses.

She allegedly roamed around shouting at diners as they ate: ‘There’s blood on your hands if you’re not vegan.’

The activist was booked on two felony counts of failing to leave an authorized meeting place and one count of public disorder.

The case was adjourned until next month.

Ms Peterson’s antics have prompted WA police and politicians to describe her as ‘Australia’s biggest pest’ and she has been fined numerous times.

Last year, she marched topless through a Louis Vuitton store in Perth while smeared with her own menstrual blood, where she was later fined $3,500 by a Perth judge.

The activist also dressed as a cow and demonstrated in the meat section of supermarkets, invaded the pitch at an AFLW match and donned a blood-soaked apron while screaming at patrons in a KFC and Coles.

She also faced trial for a December 2020 protest at the Boatshed Markets in Cottesloe, where she also appeared shirtless with her chest painted in a cow pattern and shouted to customers that cows were being raped for meat and dairy.