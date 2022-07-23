Jack Gunston’s emotional tribute to his late father as Hawthorn beat North Melbourne

An emotional Jack Gunston paid tribute to his late father after he kicked five goals to inspire Hawthorn to a 46-point win over AFL fighters North Melbourne.

The Hawks flew out of the blocks at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval on Saturday afternoon, eight unanswered majors in the first quarter to register their third win at the trot.

Having not played since the death of his father Ray, a former AFL manager, in early July, three-time premiership winner Gunston was able to fit the opener into the result from 19.7 (121) to 11.9 (75).

Jack Gunston paid an emotional tribute to his late father when Hawthorn defeated North Melbourne

The 30-year-old touched his bracelet and pointed to the sky as he was congratulated by teammates.

“It was good to be (on the field). That’s the beauty of a football club, you get a lot of support,” Gunston told Fox Footy.

“My family has had a lot of support over the past two weeks. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who got in touch.

“Some people are going through this and don’t have the support we’ve had.”

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said Gunston’s mom Mandy was in the barn after the game.

“She was emotional, which made him and some of the rest of us quite emotional. It’s been a really tough couple of weeks,” Mitchell said.

“I was really proud of Jack. It was a game where I was just glad he walked away and was there… but he was our strongest striker and looked dangerous all over.”

Gunston’s best goal came in the fourth quarter from a set shot from the boundary line, while midfielder Jai Newcombe was also strong with two goals, 30 disposals and nine undercuts.

The 30-year-old played his first football game since his father Ray died at the age of 64

North Melbourne, which parted ways with coach David Noble less than two weeks ago, failed to support the previous round’s fury over Richmond under caretaker coach Leigh Adams.

They got a late blow when key forward Nick Larkey was ruled out with a heel problem.

Larkey, who was under an injury cloud that came into play, is expected to return the next round.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had to confirm a win,” Adams said.

“We thought we had chances in that first quarter to get through their defense… once we turned that football around, we weren’t defending well enough.”

Gunston helped Sam Mitchell’s squad to a comfortable Tasmania victory

Hawthorn took a 49-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Kangaroos regained some momentum by winning the second term with two goals for the single major of the Hawks.

However, the Hawks got rolling again in the third, with Gunston contributing two goals.

North Melbourne fans had something to cheer about when 20-year-old Phoenix Spicer scored his first goal in the third quarter.

Skipper Jack Ziebell started three before a crowd of 9,713, while Larkey’s replacement Aaron Hall racked up an equal team-high 30 disposals.

Things heated up in the fourth quarter when several Hawthorn players objected to North Melbourne’s Jy Simpkin throwing one of their teammates to the ground.

The Kangaroos remain anchored at the bottom of the ladder with two wins for the season and then meet Essendon, with Hawthorn playing the top eight hopefuls of St Kilda.