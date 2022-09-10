WhatsNew2Day
Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood shares loved up snaps as she marks his 27th birthday

Entertainment
By Merry

‘Love you so much!’ Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood shares beloved photos and a sweet message as she marks his 27th birthday

By Niomi Harris for Mailonline

Published: 13:28, September 10, 2022 | Updated: 13:37, September 10, 2022

Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood has paid a gushing tribute to the footballer as she marked his 27th birthday.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to upload a montage of beloved photos of the couple during their years together.

Capping her sweet message, Sasha wrote, “Happy Birthday dear. Love you so much’.

Lovely: Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood shared a gushing tribute to the footballer as she marked his 27th birthday

The photos showed the couple sharing a kiss while taking a selfie together in an elevator.

While another sees them posing in front of a bar with the Manchester City footballer putting an arm around his girlfriend.

She sees another photo at Harry Maguire’s wedding to Fern Hawkins, as well as a photo of the couple seemingly in an aquarium.

Man's Best Friend: Ferne also uploaded a second post of the couple cuddling with their dog

Ferne also uploaded a second post of the couple cuddling with their dog.

In July, Jack snuggled up with his gorgeous model girlfriend as he shared a slew of photos documenting his summer so far.

The Manchester City footballer gave a glimpse of his free time from professional sport when he posted photos of Harry Maguire’s recent wedding in France and his wild trip to Vegas.

Love: Jack Grealish enjoyed his beautiful model girlfriend Sasha Attwood as he shared a slew of photos documenting his summer so far on Monday

In one of the photos, he wrapped his arm around Sasha as they enjoyed a vacation together and looked very much loved despite a rocky romance over the past year.

Another time, they posed with Jordan Pickford and his fiancée Megan Davison at Harry’s wedding to Fern Hawkins in June, where Sasha wore a tight pink maxi dress.

Later in the series of photos, he posed with his group of dudes during their recent raucous boys vacation to Las Vegas.

He captioned the snaps: ‘A helluvaaa summer with my friends and family! foot Deano the turkey last slide!’

In another photo, he posed aboard a private jet in his Gucci T-shirt and also shared some soccer practice photos.

Busy: The Manchester City footballer gave a glimpse of his free time from professional sport as he snapped photos of Harry Maguire's recent wedding in France and his wild trip to Vegas (pictured in Vegas)

Crew: In another, they posed with Jordan Pickford and his fiancée Megan Davison at Harry's wedding to Fern Hawkins in June, where Sasha wore a sleek pink maxi dress

Luxury life: in another photo he posed aboard a private jet in his Gucci T-shirt and sipped a cup of coffee

