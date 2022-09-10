Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood shares loved up snaps as she marks his 27th birthday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood has paid a gushing tribute to the footballer as she marked his 27th birthday.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to upload a montage of beloved photos of the couple during their years together.

Capping her sweet message, Sasha wrote, “Happy Birthday dear. Love you so much’.

Lovely: Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood shared a gushing tribute to the footballer as she marked his 27th birthday

The photos showed the couple sharing a kiss while taking a selfie together in an elevator.

While another sees them posing in front of a bar with the Manchester City footballer putting an arm around his girlfriend.

She sees another photo at Harry Maguire’s wedding to Fern Hawkins, as well as a photo of the couple seemingly in an aquarium.

Man’s Best Friend: Ferne also uploaded a second post of the couple cuddling with their dog

Ferne also uploaded a second post of the couple cuddling with their dog.

In July, Jack snuggled up with his gorgeous model girlfriend as he shared a slew of photos documenting his summer so far.

The Manchester City footballer gave a glimpse of his free time from professional sport when he posted photos of Harry Maguire’s recent wedding in France and his wild trip to Vegas.

Love: Jack Grealish enjoyed his beautiful model girlfriend Sasha Attwood as he shared a slew of photos documenting his summer so far on Monday

In one of the photos, he wrapped his arm around Sasha as they enjoyed a vacation together and looked very much loved despite a rocky romance over the past year.

Another time, they posed with Jordan Pickford and his fiancée Megan Davison at Harry’s wedding to Fern Hawkins in June, where Sasha wore a tight pink maxi dress.

Later in the series of photos, he posed with his group of dudes during their recent raucous boys vacation to Las Vegas.

He captioned the snaps: ‘A helluvaaa summer with my friends and family! foot Deano the turkey last slide!’

In another photo, he posed aboard a private jet in his Gucci T-shirt and also shared some soccer practice photos.

Busy: The Manchester City footballer gave a glimpse of his free time from professional sport as he snapped photos of Harry Maguire’s recent wedding in France and his wild trip to Vegas (pictured in Vegas)

Crew: In another, they posed with Jordan Pickford and his fiancée Megan Davison at Harry’s wedding to Fern Hawkins in June, where Sasha wore a sleek pink maxi dress