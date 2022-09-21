Jack Grealish thinks Graeme Souness ‘has a problem with him’ after latest comments by pundit

Jack Grealish believes Graeme Souness has a ‘problem’ with him after the Liverpool legend criticized him again this week.

Sportsmail columnist Souness slammed the Manchester City forward on talkSPORT on Tuesday, claiming he had not improved since making his record £100million move to the Etihad in 2021. In July, Souness said Grealish was ‘not a quick learner’.

English football’s most expensive player is preparing for England’s Nations League visit to Italy tomorrow night, but the Scot’s latest comments were not lost on the 27-year-old. ‘I don’t know what his problem is with me. He always says things about me, said the former Aston Villa star.

‘I try not to read too much into it. It’s difficult when he’s on Sky Sports and it’s all over the training ground at times. He was obviously a great player and won a lot, but I don’t know what he’s saying about me or what his problem is.

‘I know my own abilities. I know before he used to say a lot of things about me not moving the ball faster but when I play for a manager like Pep Guardiola and he tells me to keep the ball as much as I can and have balls to take it. everywhere, I will try to do that.

– It is clear that I will always have people (critical) if I do not play well. I always look back on my fights and I am very critical of myself. I know there were games, especially in the second half of last season, where I wasn’t at my best at all. I will always have people on my back, but I just have to try to go and perform.’

Asked if criticism of his performances was affecting him mentally, Grealish added: ‘There’s not much you can do, really. It probably affects my family more than me. Nowadays, people have so much to say, whether it’s on social media or pundits and stuff. I have had to learn to deal with it. If it was my mom or my dad, I would listen a lot more.