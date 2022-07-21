Jack Grealish is relishing being Manchester City’s pantomime villain ands says he embraces criticism

Jack Grealish is so excited about this preparation that he stormed straight back into the Manchester City dressing room to watch the footage of refereeing decisions in Wednesday’s friendly match.

‘Friendly’ is a long shot, because Club America had a lot of fun starting Grealish around the cabbage field of the NRG Stadium. With that, and the Mexican fans laughing at him for every touch, Grealish must have felt right at home.

He enjoys playing the bad guy, thrives on rough contact from markers and in that sense this 2-1 win was perfect preparation. Nevertheless, the attacker got away from an encouraging display that didn’t add up that decisions were against him – much like most of his debut year at City.

Jack Grealish, who clashed with Guillermo Ochoa, enjoys being Manchester City’s pantomime villain

Grealish thought he should have been given two penalties in the game against Club America

“I don’t mind being kicked. I’ve looked them back,” Grealish said. “There were two clear penalties. I said to the referee: “If it’s not a penalty, you have to book me right?”. He said there was contact. I said, ‘How is it not a punishment then?”

City has only been training for a week, but Grealish already seems in the mood. He is frustrated with missing one good chance and knows more scoring is a necessity, but he understands that it is just as important to drag defenders away from their natural positions and act as a lure for others in a Pep Guardiola team . He has always done that with craftsmanship.

Grealish stated he has learned to be booed by opposition supporters

But in Houston, carrying the ball for so long meant that the choral hoots of about a third of the 61,000 fans grew even longer. And it was loud.

“I’m getting it in a lot of places now,” Grealish added. ‘I like it. I feel like I should just embrace it and prove them wrong. Joao Cancelo said to me, “Why do you like it?” and I said I don’t know. I feel like I was like that at Aston Villa, I get excited about it, so I don’t mind at all.’

City have a Grealish desperate to show he can evolve into a key player in a squad full of attacking talent. While he was light-hearted – revealing that Erling Haaland joked there’s no pressure on him because his £51 million fee is only half Grealish’s – there was an edge to the way he spoke.

There is little doubt about his private life schedules, but there is an acceptance that this is the life now. A trip to Las Vegas on scheduled free time with Declan Rice and Andrew Robertson was the subject of a national radio discussion.

The 26-year-old emphasized that he has worked hard despite some perceptions of him

“I’ve seen a lot of people in Ibiza and Vegas, but they didn’t come close to what I have,” he said.

‘I had to get used to it. I knew that if I came to one of the biggest clubs in the world, I would get more of it. Others will understand – Erling, Kalvin Phillips. It’s part of playing for a big club.

‘Of course I’m having a good time. I went to Ibiza after we won the competition, then to Vegas after England. Apart from that, I was away with my girlfriend, working hard and trying to train again.

“I got a lot of criticism from the guys for posting too many training photos on my Instagram. If I do something, party or whatever, it will be picked up more than others.

“People don’t really want to see you train hard after the season, they want to see all the controversial stuff. You have to keep smiling, don’t you?’