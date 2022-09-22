Jack Grealish agrees to drink with Sportsmail’s Graeme Souness… and wants Paul Pogba as a plus one

Jack Grealish has responded positively to Graeme Souness’s request for an evening together, as long as he can bring an unusual guest – Paul Pogba.

The Sportsmail columnist had made critical comments about Grealish in recent days – and believes the striker should learn to live with the negative comments.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Souness said: ‘I would love a night out with Jack!’, adding ‘I’m not sure I could live with him but I would enjoy a night out with him’.

The Man City star responded to the broadcaster’s tweet with two crying laughing emojis, and the words: ‘let’s do it!! As long as I can bring Pogba as a +1’.

It follows an ongoing row between the pair, with the 69-year-old claiming Grealish had not improved since his £100m move from Aston Villa last summer.

Grealish scored his first goal of the season last weekend against Wolves after scoring just three league goals in his first season for the Citizens.

Souness had said the 27-year-old was “not a quick learner”, prompting the England international to reply: “I don’t know what his problem is with me.” He always says things about me.

‘I try not to read too much into it. It’s difficult when he’s on Sky Sports and it’s all over the training ground at times. He was obviously a great player and won a lot, but I don’t know what it is about what he says about me or what his problem is.’

Souness, who has spent five decades investing in the sport, said he had no ‘vendetta’ against Grealish or Pogba, who he previously criticized while at Manchester United.

Souness told MailSport: ‘I’ve also got to say that if I met him I’m sure I’d like him and want to have a night out with him, although I’m not so sure I could keep up!’

However, Grealish has jokingly suggested that they should put aside their former team rivalry to get together with Pogba and end the problems of criticism once and for all.

The pundit said: ‘When I tried Paul Pogba it was because it was Man United and I think I was the first to call Pogba out as an average player in our league. I think I was proven 100 percent right at the end of the day.’

French star Pogba, 29, currently plays for Serie A side Juventus after his contract at Old Trafford expired in the summer.

Grealish is currently on duty in England ahead of the Manchester derby, having returned to the club on October 2.