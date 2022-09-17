Jack Grealish admits critics are right to suggest he needs more goals and assists

Jack Grealish has emphasized that critics are right in suggesting he should contribute more goals and assists.

Grealish hadn’t scored any goals so far this season, but he scored in the first minute as Manchester City took a 3-0 win against Wolves.

The 27-year-old, who came to City for £100million last year, admitted the goal was “a long time coming” and added he hasn’t scored as much as he would have liked during his career.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish has admitted he needs more goals

Speaking to BT Sport, Grealish said: “It took a long time. I haven’t scored since the West Ham game, so it was nice to be off the track against a top team this season. I think they underestimate this Wolves team so much.

“I should score more, I should get more assists, all I can do about that is score and get assists. I will always make sure people talk about me. If you look at my entire career, I probably haven’t scored as much as other people. It’s something I do want to add to my game.

‘It was perfect. I always have to laugh with Kev (De Bruyne) for helping me.’

In total, Grealish has scored 38 goals in 251 league appearances in his career so far.

Grealish received a significant amount of criticism in the media after a lackluster display against Borussia Dortmund, but Pep Guardiola jumped into his player’s defense and named him in the starting line-up against Wolves.

That decision was certainly justified when Grealish managed to find the net.

Grealish is happy with the confidence that manager Pep Guardiola has shown in him at City

Pundit Rio Ferdinand says it’s up to Grealish to want to score more goals mentally

Grealish said, ‘It’s fun. Guardiola has been brilliant with me. I have to thank him for giving me the chance after my performance on Wednesday wasn’t great at all, but hopefully I paid him back.”

Ferdinand said: “All the media talk was about statistics and Grealish’s lack of goals and assists. He expects to score more goals. He is very honest about his performance. A lot of broad players would come in here. He’s already fighting to get into that small space. That’s what he wants. He scores the goal.’

“It’s up to him mentally before every game to want more goals. Once the ball gets into areas where players can deliver, go into areas where you can score. The game is very data and stat driven, it’s moving in that direction and you don’t want to be left behind.’

Grealish scored just six goals in his first season with City and there were a lot of expectations surrounding him following his move from Aston Villa.

Against Wolves, Grealish showed glimpses of the impact he can make and he will hope he will now be able to perform with greater consistency.

Despite the criticism he has faced, Grealish has kept his place in the England squad and hopes to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were also on the scoresheet for City, who are at the top of the Premier League after five wins and two draws from their seven games so far this season.