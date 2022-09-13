Jack Ging, character actor best known for roles in Mannix, The A-Team and Riptide, passes away at 90

The acting world is in mourning Monday, with the news that beloved actor Jack Ging passed away this weekend.

The actor – best known for roles in Mannix, The A-Team and Riptide and the Clint Eastwood Western High Plains Drifter – died on Friday, September 9 at the age of 90 at his home in La Quint, California. Deadline.

No cause of death was given for the actor at this time.

Ging was born on November 30, 1931, in Alva, Oklahoma, to a farming couple, although his parents separated when he was quite young.

Before starting his acting career, he served four years with the United States Marine Corps, where he was honorably discharged, and also played college football for the University of Oklahoma in the 1950s, in the 1954 Orange Bowl.

After graduating from college, he also played one season for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.

His first acting roles came in 1958, with guest roles in The Rough Riders and Highway Patrol, plus an uncredited role in the feature film Rally ‘Round the Flag, Boys!

He played Lt. Otis Matthews in an eight-episode arc on Mackenzie’s Raiders from 1958 to 1959 and played Beau McCloud in a 14-episode arc on Tales of Wells Fargo from 1959 to 1961.

His longest role was Dr. Paul Graham in The Eleventh Hour, starring in all 59 episodes throughout the show’s two seasons.

He played Dr. Paul Graham, described as ‘a passionate and caring young psychologist, working under the auspices of older psychiatrists.’

Ging continued to work regularly throughout the 1960s, guest-starring in shows like Gunsmoke, Shane, Bonanza, and starring in films like Hang ‘Em High and Mosby’s Marauders.

He played the part of Lt. Dan Ives in an eight-episode run on Mannix that lasted from 1968 to 1974, and he also guest-starred in The Six Million Dollar Man, The Bionic Woman, Kojak, Fantasy Island, Starsky, and Hutch. , Barnaby Jones and Little House on the Prairie and movies like Play Misty For Me.

He played as Lt. Ted Quinlan on Riptide and appeared in 31 episodes during the show’s three seasons.

Perhaps one of his best-known roles was General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright in The A-Team, which appeared in eight episodes between 1983 and 1986.

His last roles were Chief Hollings in PSI Luv U from 1991 to 1992 and a guest role in Wings in 1994.

