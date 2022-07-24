JACK GAUGHAN: Man City have enjoyed their strongest window since Pep Guardiola’s arrival in 2016

You have to shake, you have to move. With the same guys it’s almost impossible. We change, including me… So you have to move.

Pep Guardiola, May 2021

This is the summer Pep Guardiola has wanted for a few years.

Erling Haaland celebrates opening his Manchester City account in the first half

When he discussed the shaking and moving ahead of the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea, it had not to do with various videos of the Manchester City manager’s dance that have gone viral over the years, but with his reshaping his work. plow.

Guardiola believed that City needed to tinker. His squad needed, if not more quality, than new energy.

As impressive as his signings have been on the pitch, they have had just as big an effect on brightening up a dressing room so accustomed to winning and keeping players on their toes.

That could be something different this year, with brutal goalscorer Erling Haaland marching through the doors for £51 million, scoring within 12 minutes of his debut against Bayern Munich in an on-off, weather-affected friendly on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola led City to victory over his former club at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field

Still, even Haaland has an additional feature to give the City players something new to focus on behind the scenes. They have already started singing the chorus of a song created at his former club Dortmund, which they serenaded him when he gave a speech at a dinner party in Houston last week. “Guardiola is a little crazy and I like that,” Haaland said. “I can’t say too much about it after a week, but I’ve trained well and I’m ready for what’s to come.”

Guardiola wants players who can integrate without any problems and has seen that with Haaland. He praised his bigger stars, especially the ‘humble’ Kevin De Bruyne, for putting all ego aside when welcoming someone who will steal the majority of the attention. That humility, he believes, is what makes City what they are.

There were tears when Oleksandr Zinchenko left the camp and moved to Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus had already gone down the same road and Raheem Sterling left for Chelsea. City acknowledged that all three wanted more guarantees on playing time and tried to secure market value for them. The trio sold for a combined £125 million, and a group of youngsters also went for around £30 million.

City have made a profit by selling Gabriel Jesus (L) and Raheem Sterling (R) among others

Julian Alvarez was acquired from River Plate in January for £14million and once Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips was secured for £42million they were almost done.

A new left-back would crown the strongest transfer window since Guardiola’s arrival in 2016, although Brighton’s £50million price tag for Marc Cucurella is proving difficult.

The move and shake could have been done last summer, but given the pandemic there was no value in the market and City refused to sell cheaply. So they waited.

“I’m excited,” Guardiola said here in Green Bay. ‘Sometimes the market is strange. Normally we are a team that buys a lot and doesn’t sell. This summer we are selling some players for various reasons. If they stayed longer there would be no problem. They have proven how good they are. But sometimes the players want more and the club feels that now is the right time to do it.

“Chelsea and Arsenal paid the money – that’s fair.”

Haaland thought he had a second after converting a cross from Bernardo Silva – but it was offside

City would have signed Haaland regardless of the fees that come in, but to end the window of significant profit after landing him is a feat few could have predicted.

Saturday brought a promising first glimpse, Haaland poaching the lone goal against Bayern within the six-yard box to round out the clever work of De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, the latter looking sharp on this journey.

Haaland – who admitted his condition isn’t perfect – spoke of sharing a “vibe” with Grealish and the pair who were dangerously linked.

“I’m sure everyone will watch his first game, but he’s signed for five or six years, I think he’ll score a few goals in that time.” said De Bruyne. “It doesn’t feel like he feels the pressure.