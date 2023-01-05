Jack Butland to undergo Manchester United medical TODAY ahead of surprise loan move

<!–

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland will undergo a medical on Thursday ahead of a move to Manchester United, according to reports.

United have acted quickly by signing a back-up goalkeeper for David De Gea after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his long season at Old Trafford, leaving only Tom Heaton and Neil Bishop as their other options.

The athletic report that Butland will join Erik ten Hag on a rental basis until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has not featured in the Premier League for the Eagles so far this season and has made just 10 league appearances since moving to the London club in 2020.

He has largely missed the current campaign with a broken finger and is behind Vicente Guaita as Palace’s number one stopper.

However, the goalkeeper – who still has a home in Manchester from his time at Stoke – is fit again and could sign in time to make his debut against Everton in the FA Cup on Friday or United’s Carabao Cup tie against Charlton next week .

Butland was Stoke’s first-choice goalkeeper for two seasons during their stay in the Premier League, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to play for England when he made his debut for the national team in 2012, aged 19 years and 158 days.

He would go on to win four caps for the Three Lions and be part of the squad for both Euro 2012 and the 2018 World Cup.

The Eagles stopper has just six months left on his current contract at Selhurst Park, but the club does have the option of extending his stay for another year.

United would already be eyeing longer-term goals as David De Gea’s contract expires at the end of the season.

They have been linked with Porto’s Diogo Costa and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Yann Sommer as possible replacements.

Meanwhile, the club decided not to recall Dean Henderson as they believed the best move for him was to continue his loan at Nottingham Forest.