Jack Beasley’s family confront the killers of their son in Brisbane Supreme Court

Tensions ran high after two teenagers were jailed for their involvement in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Jack Beasley on the Gold Coast.

Supporters of Jack’s family clashed with another group in the Brisbane Supreme Court after the two boys were convicted on Friday.

“Your son is a murderer,” shouted one supporter.

Jack’s father Brett Beasley said tempers flared after an “absolutely disgusting” comment from the other group.

“One of their relatives shouted at the end, ‘At least our brother is coming home’ – who says that?” he told Nine Network.

Security made sure that the two groups left the building separately.

Supporters of the stabbed family of Jack Beasley (pictured by mother Belinda) clashed with another group in Brisbane Supreme Court after his two killers were convicted on Friday

One boy was just 15 when he fatally stabbed Jack Beasley (pictured) in 2019 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and the other – who was 17 – seven years on charges including manslaughter

Emotions ran high after one boy who was just 15 when he fatally stabbed Jack in 2019 was sentenced to 10 years in prison and the other – who was 17 – received a seven-year sentence for, among other things, manslaughter.

The two boys were called cowards by Jack’s mother Belinda Beasley in a tearful victim statement she read in court.

“You took Jack’s life and ruined so many others with the choices you made that night—and for what?” she said.

“You ran like cowards and left Jack . . . to die carefree on the sidewalk — what kind of people are you?”

The two boys were among five teenagers – aged between 15 and 18 at the time – charged after Jack was murdered in December 2019.

Jack was stabbed in the heart and later died in hospital after a fight broke out between his group and the five teenagers in Surfers Paradise.

Belinda Beasley said her family had been through a ‘living nightmare’ since Jack (pictured with Dad Brett) was stabbed to death

Ms Beasley said her family had been going through a “living nightmare” ever since.

She said the sight of Jack’s lifeless body in the hospital “will haunt us for the rest of our lives” and the sound of an ambulance siren sparked flashbacks of the night she lost her “beautiful boy.”

‘We’ll never be the same again. You didn’t just kill Jack that day, you killed our whole family—the pain never goes away.”

Ms Beasley said being a minor did not excuse their “unforgivable” actions.

Judge Soraya Ryan said she hoped the boys “carry the words of (Jack’s) mother with you for the rest of your life.”

The boy who stabbed Jack offered a written apology that was read in court before standing up briefly to say he was “very, very sorry.”

“There are no words … that can take away the pain I have caused,” the letter read.

“I understand that I may never be forgiven, but I hope one day it will.”

Jack Beasley’s father Brett (pictured left) said tempers flared after an “absolutely disgusting” comment from the other group. Mother Belinda told court the family had endured a living nightmare since her son’s death

Crown Prosecutor Todd Fuller said the stinging “heightened fear” of people going out on the Gold Coast.

Judge Ryan agreed, telling the boys, “Good parents of young people are afraid if their children leave home to go out because of people like you.”

The younger boy admitted to stabbing not only Jack but also another 17-year-old boy twice during the fight, pleading guilty to murder and twice to committing malicious acts with intent.

The boy – who is now 17 – must serve 70 percent of the 10-year sentence.

The other boy – who is now 20 – pleaded guilty to manslaughter and two counts of grievous bodily harm.

Jack Beasley was stabbed in the heart and later died in hospital after a fight broke out between his group and the five teenagers in Surfers Paradise

On Friday, he also pleaded guilty to three other charges, including thefts and assaults that occurred in July 2019 and August 2020.

He must serve 50 percent of his seven-year term.

He has been in custody for two and a half years – considered time – and will be eligible for parole after 12 months.

Ma-Mal-J Toala, then 18 years old, and two teenage boys who cannot be named, were each found not guilty this year of manslaughter and two counts of grievous bodily harm after a trial conducted only by a judge at the Supreme Court.

Since the tragedy, Jack’s family has established a nonprofit foundation to curb youth violence.

‘Absolutely deranged. How can you put a value of 10 years as a life sentence for taking someone’s life,” the foundation posted on social media.