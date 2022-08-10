Jacinta Price tells Peter FitzSimons to play the ‘harassing’ interview tapes

<!–

Coalition Senator Jacinta Price has accused author Peter FitzSimons of being rude and aggressive to her. He denies the claims

Coalition Senator Jacinta Price has urged Peter FitzSimons to release the band from their phone interview in which she claims he was aggressive towards her.

The new Northern Territory senator wants the public to make up their mind about her phone call with the left-wing author for a Sun-Herald article over the weekend.

In a Facebook post after the Indigenous vote to parliament article, Senator Price claimed that FitzSimons “accused me of giving a vote to racists, but it didn’t get printed.”

FitzSimons strongly denies this.

Senator Price later deleted the message after receiving text messages from FitzSimons claiming her message was defamatory – but later told The Australian that she felt FitzSimons was “aggressive…condescending and rude” during their chat.

“I’m not a wilting violet, but he’s a very aggressive guy, his interview style is very damn aggressive, he doesn’t have to launch,” she told the paper.

FitzSimons is a prominent left-wing commentator and a leading figure in the campaign to dump the monarchy

“He completely misses the point.”

The Walpiri woman opposes The Voice, a group of Aborigines who would advise parliament.

She believes it “transmits racial stereotypes that Indigenous Australians are a homogeneous separate entity.”

FitzSimons strongly denied being aggressive, telling Senator Price ‘every word’ in one text [was] recorded, as I advised you’.

Asked if she would like it if FitzSimons released the tape publicly, she said the Australian: ‘I would be very happy with that.

“I felt quite uncomfortable, and I’d be really happy if the audience listened to that interview for themselves.”

In his text to Senator Price, FitzSimons reportedly wrote: ‘You told The Australian we were yelling at each other?

Jacinta Price (pictured), a first-term NT senator, opposes an Indigenous vote in parliament and changes Australia Day date from January 26

Senator Price alleged author Peter FitzSimons (pictured with wife and The Project host Lisa Wilkinson) was “aggressive…condescending and rude.” He denied the claims

“Recorded every word, as I advised you. I urge you to withdraw these defamatory allegations, as you know they are nonsense…

“Not a single raised voice on either side, let alone shouting. This is serious business and you have slandered me.’

Senator Price later deleted her Facebook post.

FitzSimons said he only addressed Senator Price on “distrust” and that he gave her views honestly by airing his column.

“What I tried to do was get her to correct the report on the nature of our interview, which she did in part by deleting the post and admitting I wasn’t yelling…

“As for suggestions for bullying… just not true. The senator posted a complete and demonstrable falsehood. I confronted her about it and she took the mail down,” he said.

FitzSimons did not respond to Price’s challenge.