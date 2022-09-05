Jacinta Price slams Voice referendum as labelling all Indigenous people as disadvantaged

Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has labeled the Indigenous Voice to the parliamentary referendum as driven by bureaucratic ‘elites’, claiming it will lead to further division among all Australians.

During a Sky News Australia debate on Sunday, the Country Liberals Senator criticized the referendum, saying it did not prioritize Indigenous communities.

Senator Price strongly opposes the referendum, which she says started in the “wrong place” by labeling all First Nation people as disadvantaged.

“They assume that just because someone is indigenous, they are automatically disadvantaged,” Senator Price told Sky News presenter Chris Kenny.

‘I firmly believe that you don’t lift a group of people up by treating them differently from the rest, you certainly don’t give them an advantage over the rest.

“As far as I’m concerned we are all Australian people and we should not be divided along the lines of race.”

“My argument has always been about serving the Australian people on the basis of need.”

Senator Price argued that the referendum was no guarantee of solving indigenous problems because it followed bureaucratic models that “lived off their backs.” [Aboriginal community] trouble’.

“And it’s again… the most marginalized, uneducated people who have no idea what’s going on, so it’s the elites driving this particular agenda,” Senator Price said.

“It is claimed that this voting model should give them a voice.

“The bureaucracies have existed to serve them, but the bureaucracies have largely lived off their misery.

“So I don’t trust that this mechanism is meant to serve them and again it suggests that all Indigenous people are marginalized in some way and that doesn’t really solve our problems for us.”

In a landmark document in 2017, indigenous leaders from across the country lobbied for constitutional recognition and urged the government to hold a referendum.

The Voice to Parliament would establish a permanent constitutional body, representing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and would advise the government on policies related to Indigenous issues.

‘From the Heart’ director Dean Parkin and constitutional attorney Dr. Shireen Morris, who was also on the panel, supported the Voice, arguing that the body would significantly improve life in First Nation communities.

Mr Parkin argued that ‘better results’ would be achieved if Indigenous Australians had ‘direct say’ on issues relevant to their communities.

“If we want to see those real changes in grassroots communities, we can’t just keep doing what we’ve been doing year after year,” Mr Parkin said during the debate.

“It’s about giving a voice to the grassroots so that we get better results on the ground, we get better results, and we get better taxpayer value for a lot of goodwill that goes into Indigenous causes.”

dr. Morris, who wrote a book on Indigenous constitutional recognition titled Radical Heart, argued that a guaranteed advisory committee would bring “practical results and better outcomes” for the people of First Nation.

“I believe that if indigenous people have a constitutionally guaranteed advisory voice so that the communities can design solutions together with the government, we will be better able to get practical results and better outcomes,” said Dr. Morris.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal after the NBA star requested a meeting in Sydney to learn more about the proposed Indigenous vote referendum to parliament (pictured)

On election night, the Labor government declared that there would be a referendum in Anthony Albanese’s first term as prime minister.

Senator Price criticized Mr. Albanese’s “little political stunt” in which he met with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal to discuss the Indigenous vote to parliament.

The former NBA star had to show his support for the referendum, but instead delivered some vague platitudes and quickly left.

He turned and left the room within 10 seconds of arriving, pausing only to remind the prime minister to “give him that permission too” to take home the boomerangs he’d been given earlier.

The prime minister insisted the meeting with the basketball star had been a huge success, later telling media: “It was a very positive conversation. He is interested in this country, his second visit to Australia.

In a damning newsletter, Ms Price said Albanians couldn’t tell the difference between a multi-millionaire African American basketball player and Aboriginal Australians. She ended the newsletter with a postscript followed by the famous ‘surprised Shaq’ meme (pictured)

In a September 2 newsletter, Senator Price criticized Mr. Albanian for “trotting out an African-American multimillionaire” instead of listening to the indigenous voices already in parliament.

“Albo couldn’t resist the chance to make a press release with a celebrity like O’Neal,” Senator Price wrote.

In his small mind he probably couldn’t tell the difference between a multi-millionaire African American basketball player and Aboriginal Australians living in remote and rural Australia.

“They don’t need a native vote chosen by the government, nor do they need a vote from an American celebrity.

“Indigenous Australians have their own voices, they are many and varied and you should listen to them.”

Ms Price has openly criticized the government’s indigenous policies. In her maiden speech to Parliament, she wore a traditional headdress (pictured) and protested what she called ‘handouts’ and ‘symbolic recognition’ for Indigenous Australians

The newsletter ended with a postscript followed by the well-known ‘surprised Shaq’ meme.

“PS When you realize you’ve just been used to implement racial division into another country’s constitution,” Senator Price wrote.

Senator Price, the former Deputy Mayor of Alice Springs, has openly criticized the government, protesting what she called “handouts” and “symbolic recognition” for Indigenous Australians in her maiden speech to parliament on July 27.