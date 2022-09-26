Jacinta Price calls Anthony Albanian government ‘racist’: BasicsCard, cashless debit card

<!–

Jacinta Price has labeled the federal government “racist” for retaining the controversial basic card in some communities while abolishing the cashless card in others.

Anthony Albanese’s government confirmed plans to keep the Northern Territory under income management programs – which offer cards with payments that can only be used in approved stores. The area has a higher percentage of indigenous inhabitants.

The BasicsCard is only used for 20,000 social assistance claimants in the NT and cannot be used for alcohol, pornography, tobacco and gambling.

The cashless debit card, used nationwide, sees 20 percent of its holder’s income quarantined for cash withdrawals, gambling and alcohol purchases.

In other areas, including East Kimberley, Goldfields and Bundaberg-Hervey Bay, the cashless debt card is becoming a voluntary opt-in scheme.

BasicsCard and Cashless debit card explained Basemap: The card cannot be used to purchase the following: Alcohol, pornography, tobacco and tobacco products, gambling products, gambling services, home-brewed kits and home-brewed concentrates, gift cards or vouchers that are transferable for cash or credit. Cashless debit card: The card cannot be used to withdraw or buy: Alcohol, gambling products, some gift cards

Ms. Price said the Albanian government targeted Aboriginal people with the plan – which will be voted on in the Senate.

“First they say it’s racist to introduce income management, now they only allow those in the Northern Territory – who we know are predominantly Indigenous Australians – to be kept on the base map,” she told reporters.

“So, it’s these actions that I would call racist. Because the former coalition government made plans to make sure that the cashless debit card would eventually be available to all benefit recipients across the country.”

As a result of the change, 17,000 people will have the option to register or deregister for the cashless debit card system.

The improved program will come into play for anyone who signs up starting July next year, while residents of Cape York and the Northern Territory will be automatically transferred under the new income management program.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles described the cashless debit card as a legislation that would “deprive people of their dignity”.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth defended the decision, saying there were different models for different areas.

“That’s another model that’s not like the other sites,” she told ABC Radio.

“In Cape York, it’s a model where individuals are referred as an option in the elderly, as well as a number of other interventions.”

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said the move to allow people to sign up for the cashless system appealed to an “awake inner-city public.”

“The coalition is a strong supporter of the cashless debit card for benefits to people of working age where alcohol and drugs are a problem,” Mr Dutton said in July.

‘Research from the University of Adelaide showed that the cashless debit card led to a 21 percent decrease in gambling and 45 percent of people believed it had improved their lives.

Prime Minister, to please the downtown public, you’ve abolished the card, and as Jacinta Price points out, this will lead to a lot of domestic violence and violence in Indigenous communities. Why make a bad situation worse?’