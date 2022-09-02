Jacinta Price slams Anthony Albanese over Shaquille O’Neal stunt

Senator Jacinta Price has berated the PM for his “little political stunt” after meeting basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal to discuss the Indigenous vote in parliament.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with O’Neal after the NBA legend requested a meeting in Sydney to learn more about the referendum.

In a newsletter Friday, Senator Jacinta Price criticized the country’s liberals Albanian for “trotting out an African-American multimillionaire” instead of listening to the native voices already in parliament.

“Albo couldn’t resist the chance to make a presser with a celebrity like O’Neal,” Ms Price wrote. In his small mind he probably couldn’t tell the difference between a multi-millionaire African American basketball player and Aboriginal Australians living in remote and rural Australia.

Indigenous Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price (pictured) has criticized the Prime Minister for a ‘minor political stunt’, the publicity stunt involving former NBA star Shaquille O’Neil to win votes for his vote referendum

Ms Price urged the Prime Minister to listen to Indigenous Australians already in Parliament, lobby lobby groups and go to remote communities to hear from them directly.

“There are REAL Aussies who face REAL problems that need REAL solutions, they don’t need such superficiality with no substantive plans when they face such serious problems,” Ms Price added.

“They don’t need a native vote chosen by the government, nor do they need a vote from an American celebrity.

“Indigenous Australians have their own voices, they are many and varied and you should listen to them.”

The native senator labeled Albanian a “pathetic, attention-seeking, virtue signaling prime minister” and noted that he was missing from the clip of Shaq’s Australian highlight.

The newsletter ended with a postscript followed by the well-known ‘surprised Shaq’ meme.

“PS When you realize you’ve just been used to implement racial divisions into another country’s constitution,” Ms Price wrote.

MS Price, the former Deputy Mayor of Alice Springs, was elected to the Northern Territory as a member of the Country Liberal Party in the May 21 poll and has openly criticized the government’s Indigenous policies.

Wearing a traditional headdress, the Aboriginal senator protested what she called “handouts” and “symbolic recognition” for Indigenous Australians in her maiden speech to parliament on July 27.

On August 24, O’Neil stormed into the Prime Minister’s press conference with his imposing 216cm frame that dwarfs Mr Albanese, who stands at 173cm.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with the basketball legend after he requested a meeting in Sydney to learn more about the referendum on the proposed Indigenous vote to parliament (pictured)

The former NBA star was supposed to show his support for the referendum, but instead delivered some vague platitudes and quickly left (pictured, Shaquille O’Neal greets minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney)

Mr Albanese revealed that he had given O’Neal a Rabbitohs jersey and in return Shaq had given his son Nathan an LA Lakers shirt (pictured)

The towering basketball greeted the Prime Minister before gently tugging on the hand of Home Secretary Linda Burney to touch his forehead in a strange exchange.

“Hello Australia, nice to see you,” he told the press, before telling Prime Minister and Senator Burney, Congratulations to you and I want you to know that Shaq loves Australia, okay?

The former NBA star had to show his support for the referendum, but instead delivered some vague platitudes and quickly left.

He turned and left the room within 10 seconds of arriving, pausing only to remind the prime minister to “give him that permission too” to take home the boomerangs he’d been given earlier.

The prime minister insisted the meeting with the basketball star had been a huge success, later telling media: “It was a very positive conversation. He is interested in this country, his second visit to Australia.

‘He knows we are a warm and generous people, and he wanted to educate himself on what this is’ [Voice] the debate was about… by having direct contact with the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and with me as Prime Minister.

“It’s a very positive discussion about how Australia is viewed in the world.”

Albanian said he hopes the NBA legend will lend his profile to promoting a campaign in support of the referendum.

Mr Albanese revealed that he had given O’Neal a Rabbitohs jersey and in return Shaq had given his son Nathan an LA Lakers shirt.

Ms. Price labeled Albanian a “pathetic, attention-seeking, virtue signaling prime minister” and ended the newsletter with an afterword followed by the famous “astonished Shaq” meme (pictured)

Ms Price has openly criticized the government’s indigenous policies. In her maiden speech to Parliament, she wore a traditional headdress (pictured) and protested what she called ‘handouts’ and ‘symbolic recognition’ for Indigenous Australians

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said she was “very happy” and “proud” that Shaq had requested a meeting with the Prime Minister to specifically discuss plans for the referendum.

“He said it was a noble job, that it was important,” said Mrs. Burney.

“The most important thing in what the Prime Minister has said is that we need to build broad support across the country for a referendum change. It’s not easy in Australia. We all know that.

“And I think it’s important to have Shaquille O’Neal as part of a campaign, but it’s also extremely important that we build support across the community.

“It was so great to meet him and to see the international interest from people like Mr O’Neal in the project we have on the referendum.”

The four-time NBA champion was in Australia for a series of entrepreneurial talks in Melbourne and Sydney.

On Thursday, fans got an intimate and uncensored Q&A session with the star called La Trobe Financial Presents: An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal.

His journey mixed business with pleasure as he also brought his musical alter ego DJ Diesel to a Melbourne nightclub.