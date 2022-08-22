Jacinta Price blasts Anthony Albanese over Scott Morrison criticism: ‘Terrible’

<!–

Jacinta Price has accused Anthony Albanese of doing a ‘terrible’ job as prime minister after much of last week criticizing Scott Morrison for secretly swearing himself into five ministerial portfolios.

Senator Price, who made headlines after alleging leftist journalist Peter FitzSimons “bullied” her, insulted the Labor leader in a scathing Facebook commentary on a post by Victorian state politician Bernie Finn.

Mr Finn, who was expelled from the Victorian Liberals for his anti-abortion views, said Mr Albanian should “sacrifice his predecessor and focus on solving the very real problems facing the nation.”

“He is no longer an opposition leader – he should start acting like prime minister,” he wrote.

Senator Price, who represents the Northern Territory to the Country Liberals, responded with a scathing assessment of Mr Albanian’s performance since taking power in May.

The problem is that he doesn’t know how to behave as prime minister. Too busy putting others down to distract us all from the awful work he does,” she noted.

The federal liberal leadership also claims that Mr. Albanese is too focused on his predecessor and should be talking about inflation and the cost of living.

Mr Albanese will receive legal advice this afternoon on whether Mr Morrison has broken any rules by becoming Minister of Health, Finance, Resources, Home Affairs and Treasurer in 2020 and 2021.

Senator Price, a conservative, drew national attention earlier this month when she went public, claiming she felt FitzSimons — the husband of TV host Lisa Wilkinson — “imposed” his opinion on her during a phone interview about the merits and faults. of the Voice to Parliament.

Both claimed they had witnesses to back up their account of the telephone interview in which the new senator claimed the author was “rude” and “aggressive” with her.

Daily Mail Australia received the furious text messages the couple exchanged after the publication of the interview in the newspapers of the Nine.

In a Facebook post after the article was published, Senator Price claimed FitzSimons “accused me of giving a vote to racists, but it didn’t get printed” and later told media he was “aggressive” and “rude.” and yelled at her.

Above is the start of the explosive text exchange between Peter FitzSimons (words in gray) and Jacinta Price (words in blue)

Jacinta Price and Peter FitzSimons both furiously claimed they had witnesses their phone conversation in a heated text exchange (pictured) after she accused him of being ‘aggressive’

FitzSimons vehemently denied her claims — as did his editor, who tweeted that he had listened to the interview and that there was no yelling.

Senator Price is against a vote in parliament because she thinks it will add bureaucracy and not really help marginalized Aborigines.

She recently suggested that Mr Albanian is just “virtue signaling” and only wants his own “Whitlam moment” like other Labor Prime Ministers.