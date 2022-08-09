Jacinda Ardern’s popularity plummets to lowest since she became prime minister

Jacinda Ardern’s popularity has plummeted to its lowest level since she became New Zealand’s prime minister, with voter support soured over her tough Covid policies and the country’s cost of living crisis.

A new poll shows that just 30 percent of New Zealanders see her as their favorite candidate for prime minister, up from 33 percent in May.

It is the lowest popularity figure Ms Ardern has recorded since taking office in 2017 and comes ahead of an election set to take place before January 2024.

Better news for Ms. Ardern, her opponent, Chris Luxon of National, is still considerably less popular.

Mr Luxon got just 22 percent of the vote in the new poll.

Last month Ms Ardern said she would be willing to take an “honest” look at the causes of inflation in New Zealand, although she pointed the finger at global pressures and not domestic problems.

The prime minister pledged to tackle the cost of living in the country and said the impact of inflation is something the government should “try to help New Zealanders through”.

Last week, more than two million New Zealanders were awarded $116 – the first of three terms of a living allowance.

New Zealanders who make less than $70,000 a year and who do not receive the country’s winter energy payment can get the money.

On September 1 and October 3, two additional $116 installments will be automatically deposited into eligible people’s bank accounts.

“We know the cost of living has gone up,” Ms Ardern said last week. “We’re seeing inflation numbers telling us what’s happening in our economy right now, so this is a response to the fact that we’re experiencing high inflation right now and it’s predicted to peak and then go away.”

Ms Ardern has also been criticized for her handling of the coronavirus crisis after two long years of strict policies to keep the virus out.

In July, she sparked outrage after being pictured in a crowd of more than 100 people without face masks – just days after calling on New Zealanders to wear them.

The Kiwi leader posted a photo of himself next to MPs and dozens of young people before a Youth Parliament event.

With a big smile, Mrs. Ardern went for the picture without a mask, with only one member of the crowd wearing a face covering.

The image sparked immediate anger on social media amid rising Covid cases in the country.

It was revealed last month that Covid cases in Singapore and New Zealand have overtaken Australia, despite their strong mask mandates.

On Tuesday, it was announced that New Zealand will remain with the orange Covid-19 traffic light setting, while hospitalization rates remain high.

New Zealand has a ‘traffic light’ system to assess Covid warnings and currently the country is on Orange.

This means that in many indoor environments, Kiwis are required to wear masks, but are otherwise free to go about their daily lives while being encouraged “to protect vulnerable communities.”

The country could soon go code red again if the number of NZ cases rises sharply.

Previously, Kiwis were required to wear code red masks in universities, colleges and schools from fourth grade onwards, and when visiting early childhood education centers.

Masks also had to be worn in public places such as shops, malls, cafes, bars, restaurants, libraries, hairdressers and beauty salons.

All indoor events and indoor gatherings had to be masked and coverings also had to be worn on domestic flights, taxis, shared cars and public transport, plus centers for health, justice, pre-trial detention and aged care.