Jacinda Ardern sends NZ criminals back to Tonga despite slamming Australia for doing it with Kiwis

Australia’s practice of deporting Kiwi-born criminals back ‘home’ has been a sore point in trans-Tasman relations, but New Zealand has been accused of using the Pacific islands as its own ‘dumping ground’ for released prisoners.

New Zealand’s deportation of 400 criminals to the Pacific Islands over a five-year period from 2013 has fueled violent crime and gang culture there, a report by Australian think tank the Lowy Institute said earlier this year.

Many of those deported have little or no connection to the place of their birth, which is the complaint New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern often makes about Australia’s policy of deporting ‘Kiwi criminals’.

Sione Moli was deported to Tonga straight from a prison cell in New Zealand, although he has not lived there since he was a small child

Sione Moli is typical of the deportees who are banished from New Zealand.

After migrating to New Zealand as a child, he became involved in island gang culture and ended up serving three years in prison for a violent assault.

He was deported to Tonga the moment his prison sentence expired.

‘I didn’t even get out. They just deported me from prison,’ Moli said in the 2019 Vice documentary Gangsters in Paradise.

‘I came with the police, I had an escort. It is a shameful ordeal and you have to go through the whole (airport) terminal.

‘Everyone looks at you and goes through in handcuffs because you will be the first to go in with the police officer and you will sit in the back.

Tonga’s Commissioner of Prisons Sione Falemanu said New Zealand, as well as Australia, treated the Pacific islands as their human ‘dumping ground’.

Deportees of Tonga: Sione Moli “It’s like crabs stuck in a bucket scratching to get out,” says Sione Moli, who was deported to Tonga six years ago. He dreams of one day returning to his family in New Zealand: http://bit.ly/2SB26cZ Made with support from NZ On Air. Posted by VICE New Zealand Sunday 26 May 2019

‘The police officer leaves because you’re already in Tonga, there’s no way you can come back.’

Moli has a wife and children in New Zealand, but his partner does not want to live in Tonga, so they only meet on visits.

“I’ve been here (Tonga) for about six years, I probably haven’t seen my family one year out of those six years,” Moli said.

‘It’s going to be difficult trying to explain, especially to my eldest son.

‘I tell him what happened, I did a crime, I did something bad.

“I went to jail and I served my time but that’s what the New Zealand government wants, they want me back here (Tonga) and he doesn’t understand that.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would consider his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern’s request to review Australia’s deportation laws

Tonga’s prison commissioner Sione Falemanu told the documentary that armed robbery had increased in the Pacific Islands due to deportees from New Zealand, Australia and the United States.

“When they come over immediately, there’s no hope, no family,” he said.

“Every week we have news there is a robbery … and I think that’s what they (native Tongans) learn from the deportees.”

Falemanu accused the deporting nations of not being concerned that the people they sent are ‘human beings’.

“It’s simply like ‘garbage dumping’ everywhere, dumping to Tonga, dumping to Samoa, dumping to Fiji,” he said.

About 2,000 New Zealanders were deported between 2014 and 2020. Most had lived in Australia since they were children. Pictured: A Kiwi being deported from Australia in September 2020

Auckland University associate professor of politics Timothy Fadgen told the New Zealand Herald earlier this year that while the Ardern government is using “moralistic rhetoric” about Australia’s deportation policy, it is doing something “substantially similar” in the Pacific.

After a meeting between the two leaders in July, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would consider Ms Ardern’s request to stop deporting criminals with Kiwi passports after they have lived in Australia for a long time.

Despite looking like a paradise, there are rising violent crime problems in Tonga (pictured) and other Pacific islands, which some blame on deportees from New Zealand and other countries

Ms Ardern, who had clashed with Scott Morrison over the issue, declared a “reset” in relations between the two nations now that Mr Albanese is in charge.

‘I see this as an opportunity for a reset because there were obviously some friction points. There are obviously still issues that need to be worked through,” she said.

On a trip to Australia in 2020, Ms Ardern told the former prime minister: “Don’t deport your people and your problems.”

About 2,000 New Zealanders were deported from Australia between 2014 and 2020. Most had lived in Australia since they were children.

New Zealand publication Newshub revealed that criminals deported from Australia have committed 8,000 offenses since 2015, including 57 sex offenses and 861 drug and anti-social behavior offences.

Ms Ardern has previously said the deportation policy is ‘undoubtedly’ increasing gang violence in New Zealand. Pictured: Comanchero bikies

Ms Ardern has claimed Australia’s policy is ‘undoubtedly’ increasing gang violence in New Zealand.

“New Zealand is not asking Australia to remove their deportation policy. We never have, she said.

“New Zealand naturally deports people who have been in New Zealand for a short time and who have acted outside of our expectations for anyone who chooses or wants to live here.

“But there are those who are deported from Australia who are, for all intents and purposes, Australian.

‘Often no connection to New Zealand. Sometimes not even having set foot there. This is the place we ask for consideration.’