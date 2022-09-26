Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to the ‘deep connection’ New Zealand shared with Queen Elizabeth

Jacinda Ardern has noted the “deep connection” New Zealand had with Queen Elizabeth, as she spoke on a national morning day earlier today.

New Zealand’s state memorial follows the death of Her Majesty, who died peacefully in Balmoral on September 8 at the age of 96.

The British monarch is head of state – a largely ceremonial role – of 15 countries, of which New Zealand is one.

Screens were erected on Parliament grounds in the capital Wellington, where hundreds of people gathered to watch the closed-door service at Saint Paul’s Cathedral. Meanwhile, more services would be held across the country.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is greeted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace, during a meeting in 2018

Today the Prime Minister spoke at a memorial service at St Pauls Cathedral in Wellington, in memory of Her Majesty, who died on 8 September

Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro led tributes for the monarch in the capital, with hundreds in the house of worship, including current and former governors generals, prime ministers, MPs and mayors.

The ceremony, which began with a minute’s silence, included a speech from the Prime Minister.

She said: ‘Today we have gathered to recognize New Zealand’s deep bond with Her Majesty The Queen for over 70 years, a bond based on her first visit in 1953.’

The Queen visited New Zealand 10 times during the first 50 years of her reign, the last visit in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee.

The politician looked gloomy at the state memorial she attended in Wellington today

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave a moving speech at the ceremony today (pictured) as she read from a souvenir book about Her Majesty’s maiden voyage to the country in 1953

During her speech, Mrs. Ardern read excerpts from a souvenir book describing that royal visit, which ran from December 1953 to January 1954.

She read an excerpt about Her Majesty’s departure from the country in early 1954: After five weeks in New Zealand, the royal couple departed from Bluff – the southernmost town in the South Island – for Milford Sound before traveling on to Australia.

As the great white ship sailed slowly through the canal, crowds rushed past the naval parade to keep her informed, everyone cheered, many wept, hesitant to give up their waves until the responding white-gloved hand was no longer visible. ,’ Mrs Ardern read.

She added: “With no crowd to cheer them on, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh gazed lingeringly at the beautiful scenic wonder that epitomized the beauty of the land they left, until the royal yacht turned again and out into the open sea. feed.’

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid tribute to the Queen during her speech at today’s memorial service

Mrs Ardern attended the service with her husband Clarke Gayford (left) and their daughter Neve, four (center)

For the remainder of the service, those in attendance sang Psalm 23, beginning with “The Lord is my Shepherd, I will not,” the same tune sung at the monarch’s wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 and her state funeral last week. .

Several clergy led the service, including Bishop of Wellington; Justin Duckworth, Pihopa and Te Upoko and Te Ika; Waitohiariki Quayle, and the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Wellington; Cardinal John Dew.

Her Majesty’s last visit to New Zealand was in 2002, when she said she admired the “increasing energy and confidence” of New Zealanders, describing the “sustainable values” of Kiwis.

At a state dinner, she said, “A sense of fairness and justice; a willingness to look outward; a natural compassion for others; and above all an individuality of approach, which in one way or another has a very powerful connection with the rich diversity of this beautiful country.’