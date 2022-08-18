Jacinda Ardern has been accused of a cover-up by a member of her own team

<!–

Jacinda Ardern has been accused of cover-up by suspended Labor MP Gaurav Sharma in an explosive interview likely to cause more pain to the first-term MP.

dr. Sharma now faces party expulsion next week, with the prime minister’s office confirming that the caucus will revisit his party chamber membership at its next meeting.

The renegade Hamilton West MP has been arguing privately with his own party for the past 18 months and has gone public in the past week with allegations of a culture of bullying in Mrs Ardern’s government.

He was suspended from the Labor caucus on Tuesday, with Ms Ardern saying she would not tolerate attacks on her colleagues.

But instead of keeping it in check, Dr. Sharma became nuclear and gave a lengthy interview to Newshub, where he accused Ms. Ardern and her office of cheating.

“There’s something really big going on here and there’s a cover-up,” he said.

“This is the office of the prime minister trying to hide something, this is the prime minister trying to hide something. And I’m saying this isn’t just about bullying. There’s a lot more here.’

dr. Sharma plans to continue his attacks on Friday in other media appearances.

His central problem appears to be a hiring freeze placed in his office after several members of his staff resigned within months of working under him.

For this, he blames former party whip Kieran McAnulty, whom he accuses of being brutal and “humiliating me in front of colleagues.”

But in days of letters, including a Facebook post that stretched to 2,634 words, Dr. Sharma continues to provide concrete evidence of the bullying, denied by Mr McAnulty and Mrs Ardern.

When suspending the 38-year-old, Ms Ardern said he was still upset about the staffing issue.

“We identified – because the staff brought it up – problems with his management within his office, and action was taken,” said Ms Ardern.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister said the caucus – which will meet next Tuesday – would reconsider the issue. Pictured is Mrs Ardern with her partner Clarke Gayford.

“That’s quite different from being able to prove you’ve been bullied.”

dr. Sharma has refused to take the prime minister’s calls and says he will not participate in a mediation process the party has mapped out and calls it a “kangaroo court”.

Labor MPs met Monday night without Dr. Sharma to discuss the matter, then held a formal caucus meeting on Tuesday to punish him.

Upon learning of the secret meeting on Monday, Dr. Sharma communication with the party and refused to attend Tuesday.

“I was really hurt by that,” he said.

On Newshub, he produced evidence in the form of a message from another Labor MP telling him the suspension was ‘predetermined’ and would be ‘cruel’.

Since Ms Ardern told reporters on Tuesday that it would not have been pre-determined, Dr Sharma said Ms Ardern misled the public.

He wants an independent investigation, which Mrs. Ardern has ruled out.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister said the caucus – which will meet next Tuesday – would reconsider the issue.

“Tuesday, the Caucus suspended Gaurav on the basis of repeated breaches of trust. This latest example of releasing and misrepresenting conversations with his colleague (sic) reinforces that decision,” the spokeswoman said.

‘We expected that Gaurav would continue to litigate in this way.

“He has still not responded to our communication about entering into mediation, but has used the media to express his views.”