Jacinda Ardern distances herself from Harry and Meghan over new Netflix show

The statement explained that other participants also posted their contributions, including Ginsburg, Steinem, Thunberg and Stephen Curry, an American basketball player. Ardern’s office said in March 2021 that the Nelson Mandela Foundation reported that it had struck a deal with Netflix to air the series of interviews, including the 2019 interview with the prime minister. The consequences continue from the Netflix series Harry & Meghan. Credit:Netflix “In May this year, the Prime Minister’s Office was notified that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would host the series; noting that this was almost two and a half years after the interview was recorded and permission for its use had already been granted by the Mandela Foundation,” the statement said. “All communication at all times has been with the foundation (there has been no communication with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding the project).”

Amid the ongoing fallout from his six-part docuseries, which have reopened the wounds between Harry and his father, the King, and his brother William, the Prince of Wales, Harry is expected to embark on a mega-media blitz to promote his revealing memories. ahead of its release in the new year. He’s also confirmed a handful of TV interviews, including that of CNN host Anderson Cooper, which will air on January 8, just two days before the book. Sparehit the shelves. Loading The couple appeared in a nearly two-minute sneak peek for live to lead, dressed in black against a white background for the seven-part series, which features Arden, who is one of 14 elected leaders across the British realm where the monarch is head of state. “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said: ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that you have lived,’” Harry says in the trailer. And Meghan adds: “It is the difference we have made in the lives of others that will determine the meaning of the life we ​​lead.” While the royals have long fought for environmental causes, under Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, they were wary of siding with or endorsing partisan political figures.