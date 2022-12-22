Jacinda Ardern, David Seymour raise $100k after ‘arrogant prick’ comment in NZ parliament

<!–

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her awkwardly hot microphone moment have unwittingly earned a men’s charity a donation of a whopping $100,100.

The Prime Minister posted on her Facebook on Thursday that the Prostate Cancer Foundation would receive the incredible donation after a signed copy of the official parliamentary record calling Conservative MP David Seymour an “arrogant son of a bitch” was put up for auction.

“Can’t say I expected this… a faux pas with the old microphone in Parliament turned into $100,100 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation,” the post read.

“My thanks to David for his good sport and to everyone who made a bid. And for everyone: Merry Christmas!’

Mrs Ardern and Mr Seymour were able to put aside their personal and political differences and work together to raise money for the men’s charity

Ms Ardern was caught in Parliament on 13 December whispering the insult directed at Mr Seymour, leader of the ACT party.

A microphone in the room picked up the Prime Minister saying ‘he’s such an arrogant bastard’, referring to Mr Seymour, as she took her seat back after answering a prickly question from the Conservative MP.

Mr Seymour petitioned the Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament for an apology from Ms Ardern, meaning her comment was included in the official record known as the Hansard.

Ms Ardern later texted an apology to Mr Seymour, who then came up with the idea of ​​joining forces to raise money for charity by auctioning off a printed transcript of the heated exchange.

Mr Seymour said the unlikely couple, who sit on opposite sides of the political spectrum, were able to put aside their differences and see the funny side of the tense moment.

“After laughing about it, Jacinda Ardern and I are going to auction a signed copy of the Hansard (official record) calling me an “arrogant bastard” to raise money for dicks everywhere, a great cause, the Prostate Cancer Foundation,” posted Seymour on Twitter on Dec. 15.

Ms. Ardern’s Facebook followers responded with glee to the announcement of the $100,100 donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

“A great result,” read one comment.

“This was a great story to end the year with. So good for a laugh.’

The Prostate Council Foundation NZ said in a statement on their website that it welcomed “the fundraising aspect of the transaction between ACT leader David Seymour and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern” but also urged a reminder to New Zealand men “the best gift that can receive their health’. just be a little p**k’.

