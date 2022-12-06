Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand Labour’s popularity plunges in latest poll

It comes amid concerns by New Zealanders about the cost of living and crime in New Zealand.

The damning results for Ardern and the country’s Labor Party were revealed in a Kantar One News poll published Tuesday night.

The decline in support for Labor comes amid Kiwi concerns about the country’s cost-of-living crisis and the increasing prevalence of violent crime.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (pictured) posted her lowest approval rating since taking office in August 2017 in a recent poll.

The results have increased the Nationals’ lead over Labour, who have seen a decline in support after the pandemic.

As Ardern’s popularity faltered, National party leader Christopher Luxon gained momentum, rising from 21 to 23 percent.

The Green party got 9 per cent and the Maori party held at 2 per cent.

The Acta Libertaria party experienced the biggest jump in popularity, with the poll showing an increase of 2 percent to 11 percent.

It means the Nationals could form a coalition with the Libertarian Act party without the need for other political partners.

NZ First, the party of veteran populist Winston Peters and Ardern’s first-term deputy prime minister, has risen to 4 per cent, just below the 5 per cent threshold for parliamentary representation.

The Labor Party’s popularity has fallen to 33 percent, while the country’s main center-right party, the Nationals, increased its lead to 38 percent.

While Jacinda Ardern remains the country’s preferred leader, National party leader Christopher Luxon (pictured) has gained momentum, increasing his support to 23 percent.

Workers previously had record support during the covid pandemic (53 per cent in December 2020), as many approved of measures taken to protect New Zealanders from the virus.

But those impressive results have taken a nosedive as Jacinda Ardern admits it’s been a “difficult time to be in government.”

‘They see us as a government that presents ideas and proposals to face those challenges. Compare that to the alternative: the opposition has not produced those ideas,” he told TVNZ.

“Our job is to keep going because we have the privilege to govern, and that is what we are doing.”

In recent months, Ms Ardern’s government appears increasingly engaged in fighting political foci, responding to opposition attacks rather than furthering its own agenda.

Cost of living pressures fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates are hurting New Zealanders, while crime was heavily featured in media coverage during the voting period.

In one incident, a milk bar worker was killed in Ms Ardern’s own constituency, sparking nationwide protests and even a lunchtime strike by local shop owners.