JACI STEPHEN’S very frank verdict on how the big US stations cover the sad news

There was only one winner in American coverage of the Queen’s death – and only one terrible loser. And the chasm between the two yawned as wide as the Atlantic Ocean.

To the crown, CNN: As soon as the palace’s official announcement came at 7:30 a.m. ET that doctors were concerned about the queen’s health, CNN shelved all of its regular programming and filled those ominous hours for the almost inevitable and sad announcement of the Queen’s Death at 1:30 pm.

The inimitable Anderson Cooper in the studio did interviews with reporters outside the palace. He misplaced his foot only once, when he referred to the Queen of England.

He was subtly corrected by Christiane Amanpour who replied with “United Kingdom” (actually it is the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, all the way since 1707 and the Act of Union).

It was a forgivable and minor flaw in a long day that Anderson handled with a professionalism measured without being gloomy and, aside, knowledgeable.

dr. Sanjay Gupta insisted on medical issues, such as why the Queen might not have been taken to hospital — possibly because it “wasn’t worth it.” He also added that we should not speculate.

CNN UK presenter Max Foster got emotional when he announced The Queen’s death

Fox News had constant pauses and a clear need to check everything that was being said

It was hard not to, given the acres of airtime broadcasters had to fill while waiting for an update.

They no doubt already knew the Queen had passed away – news teams should organize their coverage – but had to wait for the official announcement.

CNN’s presenter and royal correspondent Max Foster, in London, described the “very strange atmosphere in the UK” and referred to BBC man Huw Edwards’ ominous black tie.

Max was extraordinary in an admirable display of composure when he clearly knew the worst.

“I expect one,” he said, stressing that an announcement would be “inconvenient” before the arrival of the Duke of Sussex, who traveled separately to Balmoral, where the Queen was in residence.

When the moment came, an obviously emotional Max (who had kept it incredibly together all day) simply announced, “The Queen has passed away.”

Extraordinary, and always professional, but with a trembling voice, he managed to get an eloquent answer when Anderson asked what his thoughts were right now.

Moved without being sentimental, he said the Queen had “been there in times of sorrow” and now, “it’s hard for us not to see her in our ultimate moment of sorrow—her death.”

ABC focused on the personality of the prince who is now King Charles III, and did a bit of an ‘axe’ job

When announcing the monarch’s death, Fox News said ‘The King um the Queen has died’ in their first gaffe of the evening

Where CNN was a brilliant combination of historical analysis with an eye to the future, ABC focused on the personality of the prince who is now King Charles III.

“It was a difficult childhood for Charles,” they said, before doing a bit of an ax job.

He showed a clip of his engagement to Diana when the reporter asked, “Are you in love?” (he had replied, ‘Whatever love is’), it was hard not to be reminded of how sad a royal life Diana had endured, knowing her husband was in love with another woman. It seemed inappropriate to remind us of Charles’ damaged personality at this point. Too early.

An interview with royal biographer Andrew Morton (who wrote Diana: Her True Story, which basically broke up the royal family by siding with the events of the Princess of Wales) added no fuel to the fire and praised the Queen as ‘a point of certainty in an uncertain world.’

He also had good words about Charles, “a more political figure than the Queen,” and powerful about climate change, organic farming and the need for a leaner monarchy.

Ailsa Anderson, the Queen’s former press secretary, brought a warm, personal touch to the coverage. What did it mean to say that the Queen had been the ‘spirit of Britain’? She was, Ailsa said, “the person who wouldn’t let us down.”

She was asked to talk about Elizabeth, “the woman,” highlighting her kindness, generosity (the staff had presents at Christmas), her wit, and endless ability to find something interesting to take from all her obligations.

Did the Netflix show The Crown shape how Americans saw the Royals, NBC asked. The view was overwhelming yes, because it brought a lot of new fans to ‘this vibrant young woman’ and the monarchy as a whole.

I had visions of the series’ production team sitting in a bar somewhere, already working on future episodes. Writer Peter Morgan even said production on the current series had been halted as a mark of respect.

British historian Andrew Roberts made an energetic, enthusiastic contribution, especially with regard to Charles who, he said, had the same ‘inner calm’ as his mother. There was also a special and welcome mention of Prince Philip, ‘her vassal of life and limbs’, who passed away in April 2021.

And so to Fox News, with endless aerial views of Buckingham Palace and presenters whose key words were ‘Er’ and ‘Umm’. It sounded like they had to google everything before trying to pass on any information.

The best Douglas Murray could muster was, “Queen Elizabeth put this off as much as she could.” It’s a little more complicated than that, Doug.

This was not an easy day for anyone, including broadcast networks under pressure, but at a heartbreaking time, it was CNN that reigned supreme.