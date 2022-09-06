JACI STEPHEN’S hilariously acid review of Bravo’s new reality show Real Girlfriends In Paris

Real friends in Paris

Yes, as American songwriter Cole Porter wrote: I love Paris in the spring I love Paris in the fall / I love Paris in the summer when it hisses / I love Paris in the winter when it drizzles…

I lived there for seven years. I still love it. And it seems that more and more Americans can’t get enough of the City of Light, as the phenomenal success of Netflix’s APPALLING Emily in Paris shows. Emily in Paris plays Lily Collins as a marketing executive in his twenties (the one and only joke in the alleged comedy), who leaves Chicago to take her dream job in Paris.

When she can make the effort to work between taking selfies and dressing up, she’s the toast of her industry for thinking about doing things her co-workers obviously haven’t thought of after decades on the job. She is also the target of every French man’s affection.

In my seven years, I was lucky enough to have a miniature poodle sniff around me, let alone a member of the male species. The closest I got to a potential friend was a chess grandmaster, but since he beat me in 12 seconds, I wasn’t optimistic about our future. I’ve been on longer dates.

A whopping 77% of viewers were female, placing the show among the country’s most-watched dramas, despite being as far from the real Paris as the Eiffel Tower from New York’s Freedom Tower.

My heart is sinking that series three and four have already been commissioned. In Paris itself, where the series has been met with derision, you can almost hear the collective sigh of horror.

Last night, Bravo’s new reality series Real Girlfriends premiered in Paris with the first two episodes. Any fan of Bravo (and I really, really am) knows that their reality is as unreal as real life gets – as it should be; I don’t want to see a program where I sit at a desk all day. Staged fights, absurd storylines, characters with egos the size of the EIFFEL TOWER – their shows are celebrations of the excesses and absurdities of people you’d never want to know in real life.

The six women in the lead – Adja, Margaux, Emily, Kacey, Anya, Victoria – claim that their show differs not only from Emily in Paris, but also from other series in the Bravo franchise such as Below Deck and Real Housewives. They say it’s because they are true friends and also claim that as expats living in the city, they give a more realistic picture of Parisian life.

Based on the first two episodes, I HAD MORE FUN TO BE SENT TO THE GUILLOTINE. Showrunner for both series is Darren Star – also behind the successes Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place and Sex and the City – but the feeling so far is that we are entering another boredom in which the only nod to the real Paris is the name of the city in the title.

‘Watch Six Women Take Massive Leaps of Faith in Paris’ screams the website. massive? It’s hardly a hop, skip and a jump. They are all beautiful twenty-somethings (with the exception of Anya, who is an old 32) who all went to Paris in search of the Parisian dream, but their jumps really don’t seem to have been that big.

Take Margaux. She grew up in Paris and has (divorced) parents who still live there. She couldn’t even figure out how to open the window of her apartment, and when Dad came to visit (he rolls in, after selling a newspaper and investing in high-quality art), she lamented the fact that he now only 2000 PER MONTH WHEN ‘I WAS 10k.’ DOLLARS OR EUROS, WHO KNOW; BUT IT WAS NOT ENOUGH FOR THE POOR LAMB AND SHE WAS SO STRESSED TO REACH A CIGARETTE. JEGODS! HER AMBITION TO build an agency that represents young artists but is ‘afraid to fail’.

Afraid of losing the Bank of Daddy, more like.

In Bravo’s teasing for the series, Emily (there must have been an Emily, of course) about Anya, who has lived in Paris for 10 years: ‘She’s Miss Paris; she’s so intellectual’

Margaux’s other complaint, over a Thanksgiving dinner, was that she hadn’t had sex since August. “When was the last time you had sex?” she asked during the meal (this was before the turkey had been eaten). The answers ranged from “This morning” to “Last night” to a stunned silence from Anya, who exudes an air of superiority, not like Lisa Vanderpump did on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

When bisexual Victoria started talking about an upcoming date with a woman, she burst into tears as she was hugged lovingly by everyone else. Except for Anya, whose face was so frozen, you might have thought she’d entered the early stages of rigor mortis.

Anya is an art historian who has been licensed by the French government to give tours, yet she seems to enjoy her huge shoe collection more. In a future episode, you’ll see her gushing over a pair with a croissant on each toe and pointing out a real Ritz cracker in the midst of the footwear in a special drawer in her closet, “because I love the Ritz.” There is that sparkling intellect. Simone de Beauvoir, she is not.

Adja entered the show due to “karmic energy” and claims to have radiated good vibes when she was selected (yes; whaddever). She also says she “wasn’t guided in any way” by producers during filming (yes, you were, you just can’t see).

She is in love with European men, who are more romantic and say things like, “Your eyes are so beautiful in the moonlight; your hair is so luscious.’ Believe me, those are just euphemisms for sex, as Margaux might say.

Kacey, who studied French in high school in LA, teaches English and also plays computer games she made from hiding in her roomy chest. There’s that producer again.

Sadly, American TV doesn’t even come close to revealing the heart and soul of Paris as, say, Sex and the city did for Manhattan.

All six seem to be the usual kind of verbally challenged airheads that Bravo ingeniously manages to find for their output. They all have long wavy hair, squeak absurdly like the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when they meet, and obsequiously submissive about what they’re wearing.

Whatever skills they have, they are well hidden under the mirage of fluff and cliché.

Paris is ‘a fairytale’, ‘the fashion capital of the world’, and ‘If you can make it in Paris, you can make it anywhere’ – and so on.

Cole Porter and George Gershwin have a lot to answer for in feeding Parisian fantasies, despite their own experiences being authentic and their artworks a moving tribute to the place.

Porter’s I Love Paris and Gershwin’s brilliant jazz composition An American in Paris (first performed in 1928) inspired several generations to search for the romantic notions so evident in the music. In 1951 the musical film of the same name won the Oscar for Best Picture. Woody Allen said that Rhapsody in Blue was the inspiration for his 1979 film, Manhattan.

So far, the feeling is that we are in for another pointless ride on the Champs-Elysées of delusions.