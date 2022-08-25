JACI STEPHEN: Why I ALWAYS refuse to switch my airline seat to help families sit together

Every summer it happens: a family that has not had the idea of ​​booking seats together on a plane asks a single passenger to move, to accommodate them.

This week it’s Irish model and mother of three Vogue Williams, who publicly berated a fellow passenger for not wanting to give up his aisle seat and go to the window so she could sit with her family. She flew to London from Gibraltar, for God’s sake. It is a three hour flight. Read a magazine. Order tax free. It’s not his fault you’re so disorganized that you can’t read a plane map.

I travel a lot. I have very specific seats that I always choose (ask Virgin Atlantic; if I can’t get 8A I’ll change planes). I like an aisle seat when traveling inland as I have to go to the restroom a lot. I like to be at the front because I don’t like crowds and always have to disembark quickly. I spend weeks, sometimes months, making sure I have my favorite chair.

But I’ve lost count of the times I’ve been singled out as a single woman and asked to change seats. I guess it’s because people think we’ll be the softest touch. wrong.

I always refuse (apart from once, but more on that later).

On a flight a while back I was sitting in one of the two front row seats and the woman behind me asked if I wanted to trade so she could sit next to her boyfriend. I refused and was greeted with disbelief (less of him, who seemed quite happy with the three hours of respite).

Another time I was traveling on American Airlines from the US back to the UK and had chosen seat 2A – my first choice. Half of the seats in business class (which I always choose for long distances because I need a flatbed to sleep) are rear-facing and on a train this is my favorite way to travel. But on a plane, I want to sit in the front, in the same direction as the pilot, because if we get into the unfortunate position of having to flee, I know who I want to follow at the front of the pack.

After I packed away my carry-on bag and read a book on my iPad, a man approached me and asked if I wanted to move so that his family—a wife and two children—could sit in a row.

The seats are very far apart so it was hardly like they were going on a Disney ride together and when I looked at the seat he pointed behind me I saw it was facing backwards so I explained that I hadn’t. want to go in that direction.

He then asked if they could find me another seat on the plane. I said no. Not only is it my right to refuse, I don’t like being with many people in these Covid times, and 2A, facing the window, is so far away from other people, with my back to them as possible (except 1A, but that’s facing backwards. Just so you know!).

He was furious and started yelling at me, wishing me well for the future if this ever happened to me, then rushed to the other side of the plane to try and persuade others to move.

Irish model mother of three Vogue Williams (pictured with her husband, Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and their children) publicly shamed a passenger who refused to swap a seat with her on a three-hour flight

Obviously someone else suggested I ask because I heard him yell, “She refuses to move.”

After much more hassle for everyone involved, he was on my side again. I tried to explain why I didn’t want to move and that it took me days to reserve the seat I wanted.

“We’re not talking to you!” he screamed.

“Well,” I said, “You were talking to me and I’m responding.”

By now, two crew members were involved as the man stormed around the plane trying to rearrange everyone. Finally a couple with window seats agreed to move – center, rear facing! – to meet its requirements.

I panicked and had to get on the plane to catch my breath. What if he decided to try me halfway through the flight? What if he chased me at the merry-go-round when we landed?

I spent eight hours in fear, even though the purser had assured me that the man had apologized. Mr Angry claimed he lost it because of the way I spoke to his wife. To be clear, I had said six words to her, very politely, “I don’t like to look that way.” There was no apology to me from him either.

Single (traveler) and ready to mingle: Jaci’s business class selfie with actor Dominic West – who thankfully didn’t ask her to switch seats

However, there has been one time when I broke my own rule. I agreed to switch seats, but it was before takeoff and therefore a situation that caused no fear, just mild irritation. It also became the week when La Toya Jackson had more in common than any other human being on Earth.

I was very picky about my seat with Air New Zealand when I lived in Los Angeles. So while waiting to board one of their flights to LA, I was sitting in Heathrow’s Star Alliance lounge when an announcement came through the speaker: ‘Will passenger Stephen please come to the front desk?’

I expected a death, or at least a doctor who advised me not to travel because I had less time to live than the flight took. So I was shaking when I went to the desk where I was greeted by a lady who spoke in hushed tones.

The only person Jaci has ever switched seats for is La Toya Jackson (pictured)

“Miss Stephen?”

“Yeeeeeeee.”

“We were wondering if you’d like to switch seats at the airline.”

Would I give up my seat because… in a hushed tone, “We’ve got a celebrity on board who would like to.”

Minutes passed. Oh, for God’s sake, you pronounce: who is it?

LaToya Jackson.

We were finally united! She was in 5K but wanted 7K. My place.

Now, as I have made clear, when I travel I am extremely picky about my seating arrangements. Eurostar: backing up, odd seat on the aisle and near a toilet (73, 77, 11, 13), but not right next to the staff kitchen where they roar together as they gather their meals (usually carriage 8). Flying: next to the window, provided no one is sitting next to me, near an emergency exit, no upper floors and near the toilet.

But on this rare occasion, I melted. I had a soft spot for her after her appearance in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in the UK, and it was clear what an awful pain she was still going through after the death of brother Michael.

So, I said, okay. Suddenly 7K was gone. My seat, my special, special seat… quiet, away from the crowd. I had surrendered it in a rare act of martyrdom to someone I thought no longer deserved it, but who I thought really needed the privacy more.

That was the only time I surrendered.

Here’s the simple fact: If you want to travel with the family or in a group, book your seats together in advance. Your incompetence for not doing this is nobody else’s responsibility and you certainly shouldn’t make others feel uncomfortable if they want to stick to their probably well-organized plans.

On the run from Vogue Williams, the gentleman eventually switched, but she still raved about him.

Luckily you didn’t have me on the run, Mrs Williams. Very lucky indeed.