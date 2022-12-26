JACI STEPHEN: The next time you’re tempted to call a woman ‘ma’am… DON’T!

Was it an increase in the number of gray hairs on my head that made me feel officially old? The speed at which that single white hair on my chin began to grow?

Was it my falling running into a train, the fact that I wasn’t 23 anymore because I had somehow escaped?

No, it was a word. A single word that sent my stomach dropping to the floor and my head spinning in shock.

Madam.

That was it. I was officially old.

What happened to Miss Stephen? Miss? Millisecond? Madam (although I have never married)? And in the USA more than anywhere, Miss Jacqueline? When did I become my grandmother?

Madam. It’s a horrible word. At least the French word ‘madame’ has a certain elegance and grace. But ma’am?

Dear sir, no. In an instant, I was ancient.

And let’s not forget that madam/madame is also the word that, historically, means brothel owner, an older woman who has ‘paid her due’ by practicing the profession of those who worked for her.

Now, if she was making money as a lady, that might be a different story…

Addressing a man as ‘Sir’ has no such connotations. It is a term that denotes the inferiority of the person who says it and comes from a time (at least, where I come from, in Wales in the United Kingdom) when men would doff their caps in front of professionals such as doctors, and even they crossed each other. side of the road because they felt they were from a lower social class.

Was it my falling running into a train, the fact that I wasn’t 23 anymore because I had somehow escaped? No, it was a word.

Sir has an air of superiority, of aloofness, a status that one aspires to and almost has to be earned.

As a lady, you’re just a pain in the neck.

In childhood, ‘ma’am’ was a pejorative word used to admonish a child for being a spoiled brat.

If you were a ‘proper little lady’, you were sent to your room. Madam could mean any of many negative traits—temper, moodiness, stubbornness—and being called that meant one thing. No candy Lady was what you had to avoid being at all costs.

As a woman over 64, it’s what you want to avoid for very different reasons. It means you’re in the dump. Sitting in the hall of the last breath before they take you away.

It may sound like a term of deference and courtesy, but for those of us old enough to receive it, there is no greater insult.

The first time it happened was two years ago. I regularly cross the Atlantic between the US and the UK, and always with Virgin Atlantic. I’ve always liked his laid-back approach: warm without being presumptuous and polite without being overbearing. I travel high class so I can have a flat bed and get some sleep, and the trip has always been flawless.

Until two years ago.

Gone were the courtesies of the crew introducing themselves and asking what I’d like to be called, and the automatic ‘Good evening, ma’am’ arrived.

Hey? I glanced over my shoulder to see which relic they might be heading for sitting behind me. ‘How old am I? Hundred three? I asked, genuinely surprised. ‘Please! Call me Jaci.

An hour later, when the meal was served: ‘Would the lady like a bread roll?’

Unceasingly.

Would the lady like some wine? Would the lady like port and cheese? Would the lady like me to clear the tray table?

No, what the lady would like is for you to call me by my real name again and not make me feel like I’m a nail away from my coffin lid being sealed.

I asked Virgin about it and they said it was a new ‘thing’ but no one can explain why.

It’s strange, because other aspects of the airline are becoming significantly more informal. Now when you call, there’s a man’s voice saying, ‘Hello, you!’

How do you go from being so casual and friendly to making women want to jump out the nearest exit door?

Although I am well into my sixties, I live as active a life as ever. I work, I travel, I stay out late, and apart from the occasional fall when I run too fast, life has changed very little.

But we still live in a discriminatory world, and although I have many much younger friends, I am patronized, in particular, by young people in the service industries.

When I check my phone to find the app to pay for my haircut at the salon, the cashier tries to interfere with a ‘Maybe it’s…’ I know where my app is, for God’s sake, it’s my phone.

But even worse, there’s another new phrase for young people acting like guide dogs, trying to help me through what they perceive to be my struggles: ‘are you okay, honey?’

Hey? I glanced over my shoulder to see which relic they might be heading for sitting behind me. ‘How old am I? Hundred three? I asked, genuinely surprised. ‘Please! Call me Jaci.

I’m not your love. I have all my faculties. I managed to get to 64 without needing these verbal pats on the head to get me through the day.

And don’t get me started on men trying to explain technology to me.

My dad was a mechanical engineer and I am very adept at understanding instructions and fixing things myself. This week I even had a man trying to explain the intricacies of my bill when I called to inquire about the amount.

‘The way electricity is calculated…’ he began, and I couldn’t help myself. I know how electricity is calculated. I’m probably old enough to be your grandmother. I’ve been paying for my own electricity for almost 40 years!’

Then there are the screams.

Why does everyone assume you’re deaf? I have mild hearing loss in one ear, but I really don’t need him to come within three inches of my face and yell at me for fear that I’m missing some vital information.

I try to maintain my composure, I really do, and I’m always exceptionally courteous to others, even when I might be boiling inside, but I’m a smart grown woman, not in the throes of rigor mortis, and I like to think I still have a lot to do. contribute to society.

But not like a lady.

So please, Madonna, stop this ridiculous way of addressing women. At a time when there is no gender regarding the crew who can choose their own outfits, what if there is no age discrimination for female passengers?

And yes, the lady will have the bread, the port and the cheese, and the wine, please.

And no, the lady wouldn’t like to have her tray removed from the table because she has the appetite of a twenty-something and plans to stuff herself and drink Chianti for the next seven hours. Therefore, there.

Call me out for being a good madam all you want.