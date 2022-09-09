Jabeur defeats Garcia, becomes first Arab woman to reach US Open final

Ons Jabeur performed a stunning 6-1 6-3 demolition of Caroline Garcia in the US Open semifinals on Thursday, ending the Frenchwoman’s hot streak to reach her second Grand Slam final in a row.

Jabeur immediately captured the momentum and broke Garcia in the first game before taking the first set in a blistering 23 minutes, with six aces and 11 winners, and will then face Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka.

Garcia leveled up in the second set, but didn’t have the most reliable tool in her arsenal – her big serve – and struggled on the return, not creating a single chance for a break point.

Jabeur, who this year became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and is known as Tunisia’s “Minister of Happiness”, screamed with joy after sending an irreversible serve over the net for the win.

“In the second set I tried, she played much better, but I’m really glad she didn’t break me at the end because it was going to be difficult,” she said after the game.

Jabeur had a tough run up to the final major of the year, leaving San Jose early and pulling out of her Toronto opener with a stomachache, but only smiled at Arthur Ashe, where she’s emerged as a crowd favorite.

“It feels great. After Wimbledon there was a lot of pressure on me and I’m really relieved to be able to support my results,” said Jabeur, the first North African woman to reach the final in New York.

“The hard court season started a bit badly, but now I’m very happy to have made it to the final here.”

(REUTERS)