Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in United defender is ‘too small’

Jaap Stam has dismissed claims that Lisandro Martinez is ‘too short’ to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United.

Martinez – who came to United from Ajax over the summer on a £55m deal – is 6 feet tall and has been under fire this season.

Experts accused the 24-year-old of being ‘bullied’ by Danny Welbeck (6ft 1in) and Ivan Toney (6ft 2in) during United’s first two games against Brighton and Brentford.

Jaap Stam (above) denies claims Lisandro Martinez is ‘too short’ to succeed at United

They were left wondering if Martinez – who is the smallest central defender in the Premier League – could cope with the physicality of the English top flight.

Stam, however, has defended Martinez – claiming that the former Ajax star is “quality on the ball”, “quality in defense” and “good” at communicating.

Speak with MEN,,That was an easy one, the day he signed with United, I told them they would be talking about his height.

Martinez joined from Ajax in a £55m deal during the summer transfer window

Experts like Jamie Carragher (L) think Martinez (R) is too small to play in the Premier League

‘Here [in England],,Everyone thinks that as a central defender you have to be big and tall, otherwise you won’t make it.

“The point is you have to look at the big picture of how the manager wants to play, because that’s the most important thing. He wants to play dominant football, which means you have to have players at the back who are comfortable on the ball.

“Of course he will be surprised sometimes, but that happens with big players too – they make mistakes too.

“Martinez shows his quality on the ball, he shows his quality in defense and his communication around him is good. He just has to keep going.’

The 24-year-old was widely regarded as ‘bullied’ by six-foot Brentford striker Ivan Toney (right) when United were beaten 4-0 against Brentford in their second league game.

Statistically, Martinez is doing well. He has won more dogfights (5) than he has lost (3)

Martinez has also responded to claims that he will struggle to impress because of his height. The old TyC Sports: ‘I don’t care about criticism. I believe in myself and I trust in my abilities.

‘I’ve always worked hard. That’s how I get the results I want. “To be honest, it was a dream come true to play for a big club like Manchester United, especially to play in the Premier League, one of the best leagues in the world. I’m really happy.’

Statistically, Martinez has won more dogfights (five) than he has lost (three). He has also made 11 headers and two clear goals for United in six Premier League games.