J-Law’s gone from ‘cool girl’ actress to insufferable narcissist who loathes her family: AMBER ATHEY

‘Cool Girl’ Jennifer Lawrence is out.

Neurotic liberal Jennifer Lawrence is in.

That’s the takeaway from a bizarre new Vogue profile of the Hollywood actress of Silver Linings Playbook and Hunger Games fame.

The article, titled “Jennifer Lawrence Talks Motherhood, Causeway, and the End of Roe v. Wade,” is supposed to be about her new kid, new movie, and splashes of predictable left-wing virtue signaling.

Instead, we were taken on a wild ride through the tangled jungle of her seemingly newfound political fanaticism.

First, she revealed that she has nightmares about Fox News host Tucker Carlson that she discusses with her therapist.

shee. That would be bad enough.

But apparently she can’t forgive her own family for being Republican, gun-rights, and pro-life either.

In fact, she can’t associate with someone who doesn’t believe the exact same things she does – in all her wisdom – after 32 years on Earth.

“I’ve tried to get over it, but I really can’t. I can’t,” she said of trying to reconcile with her family after the 2016 election.

The condescension and hatred towards her own family – who presumably still love her very much, even though she jumped from the deep end – is unforgivable. (Top) Lawrence (second from left) with her parents Karen and Gary Lawrence and brothers Ben Lawrence and Blaine Lawrence at the Oscars Governors Ball on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California

“I’m sorry to just let go, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore,” she continued. ‘You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too bad. Politics kills people.’

Wow. Okay then.

Even the journalist, who came to her home and experienced an “unconventional spa experience,” seemed surprised.

‘…I looked at my list of questions about her film and her acting career and started laughing. It felt absurd to go along with that,” wrote Vogue’s Abby Aguirre.

What happened to J Law?

People used to believe that Jennifer Lawrence was not like other celebrities at all.

After all, Lawrence loved pizza and beer. She just wanted to wear sweatpants, sit barefoot on couches and get drunk with her friends.

She’s just like us, we proclaimed when she told stories of dumping beer on fans asking for selfies and making fun of itching her ass on sacred Hawaiian stones.

“When she uncorked a bottle of white wine, she warned me that she was in a mood,” the journalist wrote in the profile. ‘Not in a bad mood, exactly. But a consistently emotional one, triggered by the Supreme Court ruling quashing Roe v. Wade a few days earlier.”

Emotionally, indeed.

For days after the interview, Lawrence blew up Aguirre’s phone with unhinged lyrics that touched on every left-wing talking point she missed during the interview: Politicians are too old, men are not allowed to have an opinion on abortion, guns are bad, and the Supreme Court is undemocratic.

Was Lawrence always this terrible? After all, she was good friends with Amy Schumer.

Now the actress comes across as completely insufferable to play the quintessential rich, liberal white woman who complains about her white male brothers, takes her issues out to the best therapist in town and still feels absolutely miserable.

Lawrence could be excused for repeating the politics of her personal hero, Meryl Streep. That’s part of the course in Hollywood.

It takes some astounding narcissism to drag your family out in public for daring to hold different political views.

“I’ve worked so hard for the past five years to forgive my father and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they get is different. Their lives are different,” she said.

Yes, I suppose their lives are very different.

They maintain a much more normal existence than their daughter’s.

Lawrence dropped out of high school at age 14 after being “discovered” by a talent scout and spent the first half of the interview getting Korean body scrubs and doing reflexology.

In Kentucky, where Lawrence grew up, a high school dropout yields a mining helmet and an opioid addiction rather than a stellar career.

Lawrence says she was raised a Republican, but she realized she was a Liberal at age 16 thanks to a joke on the TV show 30 Rock.

Apparently the character ‘Liz Lemon said something along the lines of, I’m not a crazy liberal. I just think people should drive hybrid cars. It made sense. It seemed rational.’

Rational for whom exactly?

She later changed her view on taxes as well, noting, “Nobody likes to see half their paycheck gone, but it made sense to me. Yes, for the greater good, I think it makes sense.”

That’s easy to say for the woman who has a net worth of $160 million.

Lawrence lives one of the most spoiled lives in existence and took her politics out of a throwaway line on a TV show, but insists her relatives are the ones who need better “information”?

When President Joe Biden delivered his divisive speech in Philadelphia last week about “extreme” MAGA Republicans in front of a red hellscape, many wondered who his intended audience was.

The answer: people like Jennifer Lawrence, who increasingly represent the unhinged democratic base.

People like White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who mocked concerns about the supply chain crisis by calling it “the slowed-down treadmill tragedy”; Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who urged people concerned about rising energy costs to equip their homes with expensive solar panels; Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigieg, telling Americans facing record gas prices to drop $50,000 on an electric vehicle.

They preach compassion and empathy, but are so out of touch with the average American that it’s laughable. They have nothing but contempt for people who do not accept left-wing orthodoxy. Those who do not conform should be publicly mocked as hateful and extremist, even if they are family.

“I don’t want to discredit my family, but I know that many people are in a similar position to their families,” Lawrence said. “How can you raise a daughter from birth and believe she doesn’t deserve equality?”

Last fall, in a moment of sincerity that endeared Lawrence to millions of Americans, she admitted to Vanity Fair that she was aware that people were getting “sick” with her, not like other girls. So apparently she found a new one: furious coastal feminist.

It’s a real shame.

Because we’re tired of you again, Jennifer.