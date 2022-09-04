J Balvin takes the ultimate selfie with the Pope as he attends summit for artists at the Vatican

<!–

Four-time Grammy nominee J Balvin received a rare honor when he met the head of the Catholic Church on Thursday.

While attending the first Vatican Vitae summit in Rome, the 37-year-old musician snapped a few selfies with Pope Francis, 85, who donned his traditional white robes.

For the special occasion, the La Canción singer cut a neat figure in a classic black suit with a white shirt.

He was among the artists, including Patricia Heaton, David Oyelowo, Hayley Atwell, Pixar director Pete Doctor, Andrea Bocelli and Marcus Mumford, who were invited to “engage in a conversation about how art can be used to shape a culture.” of hope and unity,” the spokesman said. Vatican News.

During his meeting with dozens of artists present, the Pope said to them: ‘You are the preachers of beauty. Beauty is good for us; beauty heals; beauty helps us on our journey.’

Writing next to his post, the Qué Más Pues? artist wrote: ‘Few of us take selfies smiling and another stream Latino Gang with Pope Francis.’

‘Always on HIGH VIBRATION, LOVE AND TOLERANCE. ps. A video at the end to understand the atmosphere.’

Photos show the Holy Father and J smiling as they look at the Grammy winner’s phone snaps.

The video shows the actual shot of the selfie and the Prince of Reggaeton shaking hands with Pope Francis.

The post has received more than one point five million likes, as well as thousands of comments from its fans and celebrities, including supermodel Naomi Campbell.

“❤️❤️❤️,” the English beauty, 52, wrote below the slideshow.

The relatively new FollowVitae Instagram page also shared photos from the star-studded event.