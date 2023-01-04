Izabel Goulart shows off her tiny waist and toned bottom in a skimpy thong bikini

<!–

She’s having fun in the sun with her fiancé Kevin Trapp during their lavish vacation in St. Barts.

And Izabel Goulart showed off her petite waist and toned bum as she practiced poolside yoga in St Barths on Wednesday.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 38, looked sensational in a skimpy thong bikini as she held a headstand.

Impressive: Izabel Goulart, 38, showed off her petite waist and toned bum as she practiced yoga by the pool on Wednesday

In the impressive clip shared on her Instagram story, Izabel slowly lifted her legs above her body and held the position steadily.

Showing off her tinted frames in the blue and brown striped two-piece suit, she shielded her eyes with black sunglasses.

The model pulled her dark brown locks back into a high ponytail and made it into a simple gold bracelet.

Stable! The Victoria’s Secret model looked sensational in a skimpy thong bikini as she held a headstand

Toned: She showed off her toned frame in the blue and brown striped two-piece, shielding her eyes with black sunglasses

It comes as Izabel showed off her fit physique in a petite two-piece while hanging out on the beach with her 32-year-old footballer partner.

In a video shared to her Instagram, Izabel looked angelic as she walked into the crystal clear ocean waters.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a striking multicolored bikini.

Angelic: It comes as Izabel showed off her fit physique in a petite two-piece while hanging out on the beach with her 32-year-old footballer partner

The sizzling two-piece consisted of a classic triangle top and sassy thong-style panties.

‘When I’m in my element, I’m happiest!!!’ the runway queen captioned the post, followed by a yellow heart and palm tree emoji.

Izabel has been documenting her and Kevin’s idyllic getaway on her Instagram since arriving at the tropical destination last week.