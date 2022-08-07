Ivorian President Ouattara pardons predecessor Gbagbo to boost ‘social cohesion’

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara announced on Saturday that he had pardoned his predecessor, Laurent Gbagbo, who had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for being convicted in 2018 of political unrest.

“In the interest of strengthening social cohesion, I have signed a decree granting a presidential pardon,” Ouattara said in a speech marking the 62nd anniversary of the country’s independence.

The president said he had requested that Gbagbo’s bank accounts be unblocked and his annuity be paid.

Ouattara also said he had signed a decree for the parole of two of Gbagbo’s closest associates, former naval chief Vagba Faussignaux and a former commander of a major gendarmerie unit, Jean-Noel Abehi, both convicted of their roles in the unrest after the war. elections.

Gbagbo has been acquitted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of alleged war crimes committed during the 2011 civil conflict that erupted after he refused to recognize Ouattara’s victory in the presidential election a year earlier.

But in 2018, an Ivorian court handed Gbagbo a 20-year term in absentia for the sack of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) during the country’s post-election crisis.

After his acquittal by the ICC, Gbagbo returned from exile in 2021 and launched a new political party, but has kept a low profile ever since, despite saying he wants to remain in politics until his death.

Since his return to the country, no attempt has been made to imprison him on the basis of the 2018 conviction.

A ‘brotherhood’

The announcement of the pardon comes just weeks after a July 14 meeting between Outtara, Gbagbo and another former president, Henri Konan Bedie.

In his address on Saturday, Ouattara described the occasion as a “brotherly gathering” in which the three men “discussed in a friendly atmosphere matters of national importance and the ways and means of consolidating peace in our country”.

Both Gbagbo and Bedie have been invited to attend the Independence Day celebrations in Yamoussoukro, the country’s political capital, on Sunday.

In 2020, the ex-presidents had challenged Outtara’s candidacy for a new term – which they deemed unconstitutional – and that election also sparked political violence.

But the following year, attempts at reconciliation began during the parliamentary elections, which took place without major incident.

Although Ouattara’s party won that poll, it caused opposition to return to the National Assembly, including Gbagbo’s supporters, who had boycotted every election since his defeat in 2010 after 10 years in power.

A “political dialogue” is currently underway between the government, parties and civil society organizations with the aim of ensuring that local polls in 2023 and the next presidential elections in 2025 are conducted without violence.

Ivorian political life has been dominated for more than 20 years by Ouattara, Bedie and Gbagbo, aged 80, 88 and 77 respectively.

