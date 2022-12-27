‘I’ve seen them literally off shore’: NSW shark sightings on the rise

Official shark sightings off New South Wales beaches have reached their highest level in five years as aerial drones are increasingly used to spot them.

This summer, 50 beaches, from Fingal Head in the north of the state to Pambula Beach in the south, will have drone pilots scanning daily aerial images of popular swimming spots for oblong, dark shapes resembling sharks.

Michael Coventry from Surf Life Saving NSW’s UAV division at Dee Why Beach on Tuesday. Credit:nick moire

In Palm Beach on Tuesday, the shark alarm went off and the beach closed for 30 minutes after a drone operator spotted a seven-foot hammerhead shark just off shore.

That beach evacuation is just one of many expected this summer, as increased use of drones leads to more shark sightings.