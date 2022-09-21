‘I’ve reached my best level in my career’: Eric Dier targets 50 caps for England after recall

Eric Dier walked through the entrance to St George’s Park for the first time in almost two years yesterday and his eyes immediately fell on the plaques on the wall.

“I have seen that they have got a board up now in the reception of all the people who have played 50 and 100 caps,” said the Tottenham player.

‘It would be a dream to be able to achieve that.

‘It’s something that was on my mind when I wasn’t in the squad.

‘It annoyed me. I would love to be able to reach that kind of milestone.’

Eric Dier was back in England training today ahead of the games against Italy and Germany

Dier has played for his country 45 times but, crucially, not once since appearing in a 4-0 win against Iceland in November 2020.

His selection in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany, representing the final warm-up matches for the World Cup in Qatar, has been well-timed.

There were times over the last two years when Dier did not appear to have a future at Tottenham, never mind in England. Dier tried to downplay all that when he spoke.

“It’s gone and is in the past,” he said yesterday. ‘It doesn’t affect me in any way.’

Nevertheless, Dier is happy to be back and England should be happy to have him back. Dier brings composure, intelligence, experience and versatility to Southgate’s squad at a time when form and fitness have deserted some of those who took his side to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last year.

Dier credits his form at Tottenham to current boss Antonio Conte, who has had a big impact

Unsurprisingly, Dier attributes his resurgence to Tottenham manager Antonio Conte. The Italian has restored Dier’s confidence and has also installed a 3-4-3 system that demands a lot from a central defender who is also comfortable when required to use the ball.

“I don’t want to sound like a teacher’s pet, but Antonio has done a lot for me in every way,” explained Dier.

‘He has had a great effect on me in every aspect. Tactical, physical, mental. My whole approach.

‘I have never learned so much about football and I have really enjoyed it.

‘He’s the godfather of that system, so I feel like you’re constantly learning and developing within that. I think he probably gave me back my faith a little bit too.’

Like everyone else in Southgate’s squad for Friday’s game in Milan and Monday’s game at Wembley, Dier will be hoping for time on the pitch to make a case for Qatar.

The defender has not played for his country since a 4-0 win over Iceland in November 2020

Southgate’s ideal World Cup central pairing would be Harry Maguire and John Stones, but neither can claim to have enjoyed perfect domestic seasons so far. Maguire is currently not even in the Manchester United squad.

Dier also seems suited to the back three system Southgate often uses – and is also in emotional credit with his manager.

Part of Southgate’s side that reached the last four of the last World Cup – he scored the winning penalty in the last sixteen shoot-outs against Colombia – Dier’s subsequent decline was stark.

Only when he wasn’t part of the squad for last year’s European Championship did he briefly consider whether he wanted a future, but even that feeling was fleeting, put into perspective by the events of the tournament’s opening weekend.

Gareth Southgate has plenty to think about as he considers picking his World Cup squad soon

“Not going to the euro – maybe at the time I didn’t know what would happen after that,” he reflected.

‘To be honest, when I think of the Euros, the first thing I think of is what happened to Christian [Eriksen].

‘I’ve been extremely lucky in my life because I’ve never really lost anyone close to me. It was just a very bad day.

“I watched on TV — I can’t really talk about it, man. It was tough. He was a good friend of mine. He IS a good friend of mine, thankfully.’

Dier was informed of his recall to Southgate’s squad via a message from the FA last week. As debutant-to-be Ivan Toney recounted yesterday an emotional call to his family to break the news, Dier’s face was somewhat more measured.

The England players were delighted to see Dier back in the fold, including Reece James (right)

Asked, for example, about his difficult Spurs season under Jose Mourinho in 2020-21, he presented the most straight of the bat.

“I really don’t want to go there,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any benefit to me going back there for anything.”

However, Dier is happy to be back at St George’s. He even poked fun at himself about it.

“I think I’ve reached my best level in my career,” he said.

‘I think I’m getting better and I think I can get better.

‘And yes, I am very happy. I know I don’t seem happy, but I’m very happy to be back!

‘I am very proud. I just don’t like to dramatize it too much.

‘I just play football, you know?’