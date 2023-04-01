I’ve had 43 plastic surgeries to look like Barbie

A woman has revealed her “new face” after undergoing 43 plastic surgeries to look like a Barbie doll.

Baghdad-born Dalia Naeem, 29, is said to have spent thousands on her shocking transformation to look like the iconic character.

Some have apparently dubbed her the “Iraqi Barbie” thanks to her blond locks and signature features.

The presenter and actress revealed her latest looks in a new video, where one critic commented with “Zombie”, while another said: “Devil Barbie”.

However, others seem to have been mesmerized by Dalia’s dramatic looks, and she now has more than 996,000 followers on Instagram and 43,900 on TikTok.

In the video, Dalia is seen standing next to her make-up artist, who tells her, “You look so beautiful, my dear.” Like Barbie.

Dahlia – who boasts a small nose, overgrown lips and bushy eyebrows – replies: “Your makeup is Barbie’s.”

In recent months, the social media star is believed to have undergone several cosmetic procedures, such as lip fillers and breast augmentation surgery.

Dalia is a presenter and actress who has starred in highly acclaimed plays and TV shows in her home country. She lives in the Adhamiya district of the Iraqi capital.

