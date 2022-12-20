I’ve got it covered: Amanda Blanc on fixing Aviva’s troubles

Amanda Blanc, head of £12.3bn insurance giant Aviva, is one of the City’s most formidable executives.

She is a leading member of a small club: women at the top of the FTSE 100 companies.

His modest upbringing, in a former mining community in the Rhondda Valley of South Wales, is also unusual in the largely male, middle-class preserve of Britain’s top-tier corporate boardrooms.

Claim to fame: Aviva boss Amanda Blanc has won praise for selling eight businesses and returning almost £5bn to shareholders

However, its roots have given it great advantages. She is possessed of a beautiful Welsh cadence, a strong streak of pragmatism and a genuine affinity for her clients and the issues they face.

Like the rest of us, he’s had insurance issues, recently having to wait about eight weeks for his car’s windshield to be replaced, due to post-Covid delays in getting parts.

“Three years ago we could take care of a windshield in 24 or a maximum of 48 hours,” he says. ‘Today, supply chain problems mean it can take much longer. Explaining that to customers can be difficult. We definitely don’t always get it right in the service.

“But I am very aware that if something bad happens and you have to claim on your insurance, you immediately become a vulnerable customer.

If you’re sick, you’ve been in an accident, your house has been broken into, your child is sick, you’ve been in bereavement, our response can make a world of difference.’

It’s easy for Blanc to say warm words, but unlike some rival financial services heads, who seem completely detached from their clients, her heart seems to be in the right place.

Since he took over at Aviva in July 2020, there have been signs that he could be turning the fortunes of the group upside down, something that eluded a whole procession of male predecessors.

It has three main goals, the first of which is to streamline operations and focus on the UK, Ireland and Canada.

So far, it has divested eight deals in “non-core” markets for a total of £7.5bn and returned £4.75bn of capital to shareholders, with the hope of more to come. “Big tic at that,” she says.

Second on his agenda is improving financial strength and restoring confidence in dividend payouts.

The third objective is to improve yield and growth. She lists a list of opportunities, including equity release for seniors who want to release equity from their homes and “bulk purchase annuities” or take over company pension plans.

She also wants to reduce unnecessary expenses. “We are on track to eliminate £750m of costs by 2024,” she says.

Aviva’s shares, which had languished for years, have risen about 60 percent since Blanc took office. That will bring solace to the company’s small shareholders who have suffered badly, of which there are at least half a million.

Running Aviva is a mammoth task, and Blanc knows he’s under the eagle-eyed scrutiny of Swedish activist investor Cevian, which has a 6 percent stake and has made no secret of the fact that it wants to see a supercharged return.

Before Blanc, Aviva was a clumsy, lumbering giant of a company formed from a series of mergers.

The former Trade Union was crushed together with General Accident, then swallowed up by Norwich Union in 2000.

Aviva strove to establish a strong identity of its own from the mix of brands, cultures and IT systems.

But why does Blanc think the guys before her couldn’t fix the deal?

‘Run, run, run,’ he says. ‘You have to do things and it can’t be too complicated or people don’t understand, and they don’t believe in it.’

It’s too early to say if she’ll be the CEO to turn the tide on the Aviva tanker, but her career has been impressive so far.

Amanda White, 55 Family Favorite: Pop Star Harry Styles It lives: Hampshire and London family: husband, Ken, daughters Caitlin and Rhiannon Units: Tesla Model Y Hobbies: He trains at Peloton Bike and Zwift Indoor Racing. I love anything to do with Welsh rugby (apart from when we’re losing!) and play the piano to win you back. Education: Treorchy Comprehensive, University of Liverpool (History), University of Leeds (MBA) and Chartered Insurer (ACII) Career: 33 years in Financial Services. Graduate trainee at Commercial Union, Ernst & Young, Groupama, Towergate. He was CEO of AXA UK & PPP Group and CEO of Zurich EMEA before rejoining Aviva as Group CEO. The best guest at a dinner? Harry Styles (inset) – just by the look on my daughters faces… Worst disaster leading to an insurance claim: Driving to college at 17, with the ink on my license still not completely dry, I thought it a good idea to pull over suddenly on a two-lane road. A car was piled up on my back and my pride and joy were at a loss; the worst thing was that the other driver was an off duty policeman. Can you imagine the conference!

At 29, she was the youngest ever branch manager at Commercial Union, moving on to senior roles at French giants AXA and Groupama, followed by a brief stint in Zurich.

Despite his achievements and status, he has been the target of sexist attacks at the annual meeting, including from an investor who said he was “not the right man for the job.”

Blanc said in response to misogynistic investors on social media that the higher he went up the ladder “the more blatant the unacceptable behavior became.”

It’s a depressing thought. She doesn’t want to dwell on that episode, but she does want to highlight the inequalities ordinary women face, particularly with pensions.

The automatic enrollment system, in which employers have to put eligible employees into a retirement plan, is ten years old and has helped millions of Britons save for old age.

But, says Blanc, the system leaves women at a disadvantage and needs to be revised, lowering the lower age limit from 22 to 18 and removing the lower income threshold.

“We want to open it up to people with lower wages and younger people,” he says.

Women are more likely than men to earn less than the qualifying level for automatic enrollment, it adds. It would also help if they could contribute at an earlier age, so they can set aside a pension before taking time off to have children.

One in four Britons retire with an Aviva pension. The crisis that erupted in the pension funds after the disastrous mini-Budget did not directly affect the company, which has no exposure to the liability-driven investment strategies at the center of the crisis. But, as Blanc says: “It has damaged confidence in UK plc among outside investors.”

She’s a big fan of ESG (which stands for environment, society and governance), but she took over as an independent director at oil giant BP in the summer and sees no contradiction. “Energy security is absolutely critical and BP has an important role to play,” she says.

“What you don’t want is for companies like that to become private property where there is no visibility or scrutiny.”

We meet in his office in a tower opposite the famous Lloyd’s of London building, in the heart of London’s insurance district. Aviva is moving next year, but only to nearby Fenchurch Street.

“We love being in the city and we need to be in the city,” he says. ‘If you think of all the businesses we run, the sandwich shops, the coffee shops, the heel bars…’ The latter is perhaps a nod to her love of stilettos: her Twitter account is @Amandas_Shoes.

“We can’t keep hitting Britain and London,” he says. This is a brilliant country. Yes, we are going through a difficult time, but we have to have a little confidence.’

Born in Treherbert, a former mining town, both of her grandparents were miners. She was in her early teens during the bitter 1984 strike, which left deep scars on local communities.

She believes that insurance companies could play an important role in bringing prosperity to deprived areas. A key to this, she argues, will be changes to the so-called ‘Solvency II’ regime.

It sounds nerdy but it will unlock billions of pounds of money in the coffers of companies like Aviva to invest in UK infrastructure.

Blanc says he could funnel another £25bn into projects like social housing, science parks and hospitals thanks to the changes.

“It will make a big difference, for the country and for our customers,” he says.

Most recently, she was the keynote speaker at the Labor Party business conference at London’s Canary Wharf.

“It’s very important that we understand what the plans and policies of the Labor Party are,” says Blanc. “We are not party politicians, we need relationships with politicians in all areas.”

She advocates for cross-party collaboration on issues like net zero, an aging population, social care, and economic growth.

“We need the best minds to work together,” he says. ‘I know we are a contradictory culture, but does it really have to be?

“If we had more collaboration, we could work things out.”