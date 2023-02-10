US

‘I’ve been avoiding this post’ Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers breaks her silence

Jacky Follow on Twitter Send an email 15 mins agoLast Updated: February 10, 2023
‘I avoided this post’ Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers breaks her silence on the death of troubled brother Conner, aged 32, as she wishes him a ‘heavenly birthday’

By Sarah Sotoodeh for Dailymail.com

published:

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers has spoken out after her brother Conner Flowers died aged 32.

The star wished her late brother a happy 33rd birthday, 10 days after he died on Jan. 30.

Olivia posted a photo of her late brother to her Instagram and wrote, “I’ve been avoiding the post and everything else that makes losing you become our new reality…but I want to wish you a happy heavenly birthday, Conner.”

‘Mom, Dad and I love you. here on earth we miss you #33.’

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

