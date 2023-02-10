‘I’ve been avoiding this post’ Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers breaks her silence
Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers has spoken out after her brother Conner Flowers died aged 32.
The star wished her late brother a happy 33rd birthday, 10 days after he died on Jan. 30.
Olivia posted a photo of her late brother to her Instagram and wrote, “I’ve been avoiding the post and everything else that makes losing you become our new reality…but I want to wish you a happy heavenly birthday, Conner.”
‘Mom, Dad and I love you. here on earth we miss you #33.’
A cause of death has not yet been announced.
