Ivanka Trump wows in bikini in Miami after spending family time with kids and Jared Kushner

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ivanka Trump continued to soak up the Florida sun this weekend and was seen wearing a red bikini top and white shorts in stylish shades, while her husband Jared Kushner hung out nearby while recovering from surgery to treat thyroid cancer.

The pair were spotted chatting with friends and relaxing in the Miami sun, with Ivanka, 40, gorgeous in the red top, while Jared, 41, wore a signature outfit of a cap and casual shirt.

The daughter of former President Donald Trump seemed happy to chat with some unidentified friends in the Florida sun.

The couple was pictured with their three children hanging out, and were also recently seen strolling through a Miami neighborhood with their kids playing on scooters.

She gestured enthusiastically as she chatted with her friends and looked glowing from the Florida heat.

Ivanka Trump was beautifully spotted in sunny Florida as she and husband Jared Kushner went on a family vacation with their three children

Kushner recently had second surgery for thyroid cancer and stood patiently in the photos as Ivanka talked

The group of women chatted casually as their children played nearby, and Ivanka’s daughter Arabella and son Theodore were both spotted

Earlier this month, former Trump senior adviser Jared was spotted with a bandage around his neck while on a boat trip in Miami with his family.

While soaking up the sun on the water, the author of Breaking History dressed for the day in a sky-blue t-shirt and bright yellow shorts, with dark sunglasses and a baseball cap.

At one point during the family day out, the kids played in an inflatable donut that was towed behind the boat.

The couple lives in Miami in the luxurious Arte Surfside apartment complex.

Jared, Trump’s former senior adviser, was spotted wearing a bandage around his neck earlier this month as the family enjoyed a boat ride

Ivanka was seen hanging out with her kids and presumably her childhood friends waiting by their cars

Ivanka lives with Jared and their children in Miami in the luxurious Arte Surfside apartment complex

The 40-year-old mother has three children, eight-year-old Joseph, daughter Arabella, 11, and six-year-old son Theodore.

The family seemed undeterred by the stress of the death of Ivanka’s mother, Ivana, earlier this summer, Donald Trump’s legal troubles and Kushner’s battle with cancer.

Kushner’s second surgery for thyroid cancer has been deemed a success, as the rollout continues for his White House memoir.

They were seen on their way to the local synagogue on Saturday, when Ivanka converted to Judaism before her marriage to Kushner, who is Jewish. The family now observes the Sabbath and is kosher.

Ivanka stunned Saturday in a flowing white jumpsuit with intricate details all over as they walked to the synagogue on Saturday

Ivanka converted to Orthodox Judaism before her marriage to Kushner, and the family keeps kosher and observes the Sabbath

In an interview with The National Desk in September, Kushner confirmed the surgery by saying, “I had surgery last week. It was very successful.’

He also celebrates his book of memoirs at the White House becoming a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

Ivanka took the time to post how proud she was of her husband’s achievement and posted on Instagram “it’s an incredible book.”

Last night, Donald Trump boasted of his ‘sold out’ Ohio rally in front of a ‘huge crowd’, hours before taking the stage at the 7,000-seat Covelli Center in Youngstown

The ex-president made his claim through his social media platform Truth Social. Trump also said most Republicans would lose their races if he didn’t approve.