Ivanka Trump shows off her legs in very short $6,800 Miu Miu outfit

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner enjoyed a whirlwind weekend away in London – and wasted no time in hitting up some of the city’s most exclusive hotspots.

On Friday night, the couple were pictured leaving popular private members club Oswald’s at 12.30am – with Ivanka, 40, dressed to the nines for her night on the town, flaunting her long legs in a $1,320 black Miu Miu mini skirt and $5,500 black Miu Miu jacket.

The chic design featured a crystal-encrusted collar and long sleeves, and she wore the short number with a pair of $815 Gianvito Rossi white and acrylic pointed-toe heels, while her husband opted for a more low-key navy suit.

Ivanka also went all out with her beauty look for the evening, styling her blonde hair in loose waves that hung around her shoulders – while she accentuated her cheekbones with shimmering highlighter.

Ivanka Trump showed off her long legs in a micro mini Miu Miu skirt as she enjoyed a late date night out in London on Friday with her husband Jared Kushner

Although it’s not clear exactly why Ivanka and Jared traveled to the UK for the weekend, it appears they made the trip without their three children – Arabella, 11, Joseph, eight, and Theodore, six – with the mother-of-three posting several scenic images from the getaway on Instagram, none of which featured the kids.

As well as taking in the city’s fall scenery, the pair also made sure to pay visits to several of London’s most exclusive – and pricey – venues, heading out to Oswald’s on Friday night, before enjoying an evening at Loulou’s, another private members club, on Saturday.

Both locations are owned by multi-millionaire aristocrat Robin Birley, who named Oswald’s after his grandfather, portrait artist Sir Oswald Birley, who famously painted Winston Churchill. The venues are regularly frequented by a host of celebrities and high-profile guests, thanks to their incredible exclusivity, which affords customers the utmost privacy.

Applicants must be recommended by existing members and there is a waiting list, with membership prices only available on application – however it has been reported on numerous occasions that the membership for Loulou’s is close to $2,000 a year.

Oswald’s has played host to everyone from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie – who enjoyed several date nights at the venue – to Amber Heard and Dame Joan Collins, while Loulou’s has been attended by a wide range of A-listers, including Kate Moss, Mick Jagger, and even Prince William and Princess Eugenie.

Although it’s not clear exactly who Ivanka and Jared dined with on either night, they were pictured leaving Oswald’s on Friday at around the same time as socialite and activist Jemima Goldsmith, who is the half-sister of the club’s owner Robin.

The former First Daughter had her blonde hair styled in loose waves and she opted for a glowing makeup look that featured plenty of highlighter to accentuate her cheekbones

Jemima attempted to make a low-key exit from the venue, from which she was seen making her way into a black cab while taking a phone call.

While Jemima appeared very camera-shy on Friday night, Ivanka and Jared appeared more than happy to flash a few smiles at the waiting photographers as they made their way to a waiting SUV.

Ivanka wore minimal jewelry for the outing, however she was seen sporting her diamond engagement ring on her left hand, while she had a simple gold band on the other.

She and Jared were accompanied by several people as they made their way out of Oswald’s, before climbing into the back of an SUV, in which Ivanka was seen flashing a wide smile at her husband as they sped off into the night.

Despite enjoying another late night on Saturday, when they made their way to Loulou’s, Ivanka was up bright and early on Sunday to share several images from the trip on her Instagram account.

Her post including several candid snaps from around the city, including a few taken in Hyde Park, and she simply captioned it: ‘Autumn in London.’

Jared and Ivanka’s fun-filled trip to the UK comes after the pair celebrated the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur back in Miami with their three children last week.

Known as a day of atonement, Yom Kippur is the holiest holiday in the Jewish calendar, and followers typically spend the majority of the 25-hour holy day at the synagogue.

Jared and Ivanka were also likely fasting, as those observing Yom Kippur cannot eat or drink until the holiday ends.

The fast is then usually broken with a traditional meal after sundown at the end of the 25 hours, but children under 13 are not expected to follow it.

During the holy day, people must also abstain from sexual relations, bathing, wearing perfume, and wearing leather shoes.

Everyone in the family had on fabric sneakers, including Ivanka, who paired her button-down dress with classic white canvas tennis shoes.

Jared was raised in an Orthodox Jewish family, and Ivanka converted to Judaism before marrying her husband in 2009. They are raising their children in the same faith.

Unlike many Orthodox Jews, the father of three does not keep his head covered with a hat or yarmulke while going about his day-to-day life. He did not appear to be wearing one on Wednesday, though his sons often wear them.

It has been a busy few weeks of travel for Ivanka; the day before her trip to temple with her family, she was spotted flying first class on a commercial flight from New York to Miami.

Former pro-tennis player Martina Navratilova snapped a photo of the former first daughter sitting in the front row and shared it on Twitter on Tuesday.

‘Just flew back to Miami from New York and who sits in the first row but Ivanka!!! She did have to wait to go to the bathroom like the rest of us, but then was met at the gate by 4 police and 2 carts. Not like the rest of us,’ she wrote.

‘Our tax dollars at work,’ she added, though Ivanka is paying for the security herself.

Ivanka and Jared, who grew up in New York and New Jersey, respectively, relocated to Florida after her father left office in January 2020.

They moved out of their home in Washington, D.C.’s affluent Kalorama neighborhood and into a condo at Arte Surfside, a luxury high-rise complex in Miami.

They continue to reside in the building as they wait for their mansion to be built on Indian Creek, an exclusive island in Miami-Dade County.

Last week, Ivanka and Jared were seen enjoying some fun in the sun with their three children on a beach in New Jersey before Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s west coast.

It is unclear if the family chose to travel north to escape the catastrophic hurricane or just managed to dodge the severe weather while visiting family for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

The political power couple was seen arriving at the Kushner Family estate in Long Branch, New Jersey, on Monday, September 26, after going to temple with their kids to celebrate the holiday.

Exclusive DailyMail.com show the family playing on the beach together the next day. The family took turns playing Velcro ball toss and throwing a football on the beach.

Jared, who recently underwent a second surgery for thyroid cancer, appeared healthy and in high spirits.

He confirmed his surgery during an interview with The National Desk last month, saying: ‘I had the surgery last week. It was very successful.’