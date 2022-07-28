Ivanka Trump shows her support for her father ahead of Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament

Ivanka Trump showed her support for her father, former President Donald Trump, as she watched him tee off at a LIV Golf pro-am event held Thursday at his golf course in New Jersey ahead of the third tournament of the Saudi Arabian Gulf. supported competition.

The former senior White House adviser, 40, and her husband, Jared Kushner, 41, were spotted chatting with her father on the 1st tee of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Despite the public fallout between Trump and the couple, they all had smiles on their faces as they overtook the golf course in the sweltering heat.

Ivanka was dressed in a light blue polo dress with two white stripes on the sleeves, and she shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of classic aviators.

Temperatures soared into the 90s on Thursday, but the former first daughter chose to wear her long blonde hair in loose curls.

Jared was casually dressed in a white T-shirt, blue shorts and dark sunglasses for the golf event. At one point, he was also seen wearing a navy blue Wimbledon cap.

The couple were joined by their young sons, Joseph, eight, and Theodore, six, who looked exactly like their father in white polo shirts, khaki shorts and baseball caps.

Their 11-year-old daughter Arabella was not with them.

Trump battled the heat of the morning in his signature MAGA hat and white polo shirt

Trump reunited with Ivanka and Jared last week as the family gathered in New York City to say goodbye to Ivana Trump, his first wife and the mother of his three oldest children.

Ivana, 73, was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at the bottom of the stairs in her Upper East Side mansion around 12:30 p.m. on July 14. Her housekeeper found her when she arrived for work and called 911.

A coroner determined she died of blunt force injuries from a fall TMZ.

Trump was seen reassuringly when she saw Ivanka at her mother’s funeral, the first time they’d been seen together in seven months since their public got into an argument over the 2020 presidential election.

Prior to the funeral, Ivanka and Jared were last photographed at a Christmas Eve dinner with Trump and his wife, Melania, at their private club Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.

On the court, Trump was seen shaking hands with Yasir Al Rumayyan, Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s personal banker and the chairman of Newcastle United.

Before that, they were last seen together in January 2021, on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Tensions between the father and daughter followed Trump’s lengthy diatribe against the commission investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after trying to undo President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Ivanka, who has always been considered Trump’s favorite child, said there was “no evidence” that her father won the election.

The Jan. 6 commission broadcast part of its testimony, in which the former first daughter appeared to throw him under the bus.

The day after her comments came to light, he responded to claims that his daughter did not believe widespread voter fraud had occurred.

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in viewing or studying the election results,” he said. “She had long since checked out and in my opinion was just trying to show respect for Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General. He sucked!’

Both Ivanka and Jared were senior advisers in the Trump administration. Rather, she seemed to support her father, saying that “every voice should be counted and heard.”

Trump seemed to have his daughter’s support again on Thursday as he kicked off the LIV Golf Tournament, which will take place from July 29-31 at his Bedminster club.

He defended the decision to host the Saudi-backed league against a backdrop of anger from 9/11 families, reporters tell that “no one has got to the bottom of who is responsible for the attacks and standing up for his Saudi “friends.”

Trump, battling the heat of the morning in his signature MAGA hat and white polo shirt, struck out at the pro-am event where he was joined by his son Eric Trump, Caitlin Jenner, Charles Barkley and professional golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin johnson .

Trump, 76, told reporters: “I’ve known these people in Saudi Arabia for a long time and they’re friends of mine.

“They own huge percentages of many, many American companies, and frankly, what they do for golf is so great, what they do for the players is so great. Salaries are going up a lot.

“The PGA was not liked by many players for a long time. Now they have an alternative and no one ever knew it was going to be such a gold rush.”

On 9/11, he said, “Unfortunately, no one got to the bottom of 9/11. And they should have. As for the maniacs who have done terrible things to our city, our country and the world, so no one has really been there.”

Later, when he left the first tee, Trump even hinted that he would run for the White House one more time.

“You’re going to be so happy. We’ll let you know soon,” he said before asking where the reporter was from. “They just did a story about me, beautiful,” he said. “The first in five years. Front page, say I appreciate it.’