Ivanka Trump posts cryptic message about not ‘swinging back’ against her critics: ‘The moral equivalent to murder’

Ivanka Trump has given her enemies a cryptic message as she claimed speaking ill of others was the “equivalent of murder” and she would not “fight back” critics.

The future first daughter, 42 years old, took care of her. Instagram Story to share a video of herself giving trolls a fierce response to their criticism.

She reposted a video of herself speaking on the podcast. Significant minute to your social media page.

In his powerful message, he detailed the concept of Judaism known as Lashon Harah, which translates as “evil speech.”

Just weeks after Donald Trump appeared to snub his daughter for X founder Elon Musk in an embarrassing video, Ivanka has responded to those who “badmouth” her.

The blonde beauty claimed that being verbally mean to someone was the “moral equivalent of murder because it really can’t be fixed.”

He also noted that bullying someone caused “as much harm to the person saying the words as it did to the person receiving them.”

The mother of three admitted that she often reminded her children, who had been the center of attention since they were born, of the concept and “thinks about it a lot.”

The mother confessed that she often thought about this idea and that was the reason why she did not respond to her enemies.

‘I think about that a lot. I talk about this concept a lot with my children. “I’m not willing to pay the price for that fleeting and momentary satisfaction of a kind of setback because I think it would be too expensive for my soul,” she said.

“That’s how I made peace with it because that feels truer to me.”

Ivanka spoke the inspiring words while putting on an elegant blue dress.

Her message comes after a new behind-the-scenes video shows her father, Donald, appearing to snub Ivanka over Elon.

After the group took the photo, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were able to appear in the photo, along with her brother, Eric, and his wife, Lara.

Despite spending time with people deeply involved in politics, Ivanka and Jared worked to distance themselves from Donald’s re-election campaign and Trump’s general orbit.

They moved to Florida with their children Arabella, 12; Joseph, nine; and eight-year-old Theodore after Trump left office in January 2021.

And Ivanka was not at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022 when the former president announced he would seek another term in the White House.

It was a change of pace for the current First Daughter, who was heavily involved in Trump’s first term in the White House.

He had an office in the West Wing and frequently represented the administration both at home and abroad.

It was apparently confirmed that the blonde beauty was bidding farewell to political life after her father regained his seat in the White House.

That’s when a source told DailyMail.com that things started to go downhill for Ivanka after the January 6 riot and after she was subpoenaed during the investigation into the president’s efforts to stay in power.

“She felt like she was being asked to reveal something she knew nothing about and never wants to be in (that) position again,” the source told DailyMail.com.

“Her family means a lot to her and she is now focusing on being a mother and other private projects,” they continued, adding that she is “completely happy with where she is in her life.”

“This time it seems perfect for him to hand over the reins to Lara (Trump). Neither his circus, nor his monkeys.

Lara, who is married to Ivanka’s brother Eric, took on a larger role during Trump’s campaign this time around, standing by him at many rallies, including two that took place just one day before the election eve.

Lara is also co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Ivanka’s stance may not surprise many, however, as she said she was no longer “planning to get involved in politics any further” in a statement following her absence from the launch of her father’s 2022 campaign.

“I love my father very much,” she said at the time.

This time, I choose to prioritize my children and the private life we ​​are creating as a family. I don’t plan to get involved in politics.’

She now spends her days sharing her luxurious trips on Instagram and enjoying quality time with her children.