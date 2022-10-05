Ivanka Trump models a funky tie-dye dress as she heads to temple for Yom Kippur

Ivanka Trump was dressed to impress in Miami on Wednesday as she and her eldest son, Joseph, walked with a bodyguard to their local temple for Yom Kippur.

The former senior White House adviser, 40, is known for her classic style choices, but she opted for a funky look when she attended services in a blue tie-dye button-down dress. Her sturdy bodyguard kept a close eye on her eight-year-old son as he rode ahead of them on his scooter.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, 41, was later spotted with the same member of their security team as he went to the temple with their daughter Arabella (11) and their youngest son Theodore (6).

Yom Kippur started at sunset on Tuesday and ends at sunset on Wednesday.

Known as a Day of Atonement, it is the holiest holiday in the Jewish calendar, and devotees usually spend most of the 25-hour Holy Day in the synagogue.

Jared and Ivanka are probably also fasting, as those who observe Yom Kippur will not be able to eat or drink until the holiday is over.

The fast is then usually broken with a traditional meal after sunset at the end of the 25th hour, but children under 13 are not expected to follow it.

During the holy day, people should also abstain from sexual relations, bathe, wear perfume and wear leather shoes.

Everyone in the family wore cloth sneakers, including Ivanka, who paired her button-up dress with classic white canvas tennis shoes.

The former first daughter completed her look with dark sunglasses and she wore her long blond hair loose around her shoulders.

Ivanka, who has said in the past that she doesn’t have a hairdryer, seemed to let her locks dry naturally.

Joseph, eight, looked like his father in an unbuttoned white button-up shirt and light blue chinos

Ivanka put her hand on her son’s back as he slid beside her on the walk to the temple

She alternated between her son and bearded guard, who wore a black suit and white T-shirt despite the Florida heat.

At one point, she saw her hand resting on her son’s back as he slid beside her.

Joseph looked like his father in an unbuttoned white button-up shirt and light blue chinos.

His helmet covered his head as he rode his scooter, making it unclear whether according to Jewish tradition he had a skullcap.

Jared grew up in an Orthodox Jewish family, and Ivanka converted to Judaism before marrying her husband in 2009. They raise their children in the same faith.

Unlike many Orthodox Jews, the father of three does not keep his head covered with a hat or skullcap during his daily life. He didn’t appear to be wearing one on Wednesday, though his sons often wore them.

In his navy suit and red tie, Jared looked just like he did when he lived in Washington, DC and… working as a senior advisor to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump. The only difference was that he was wearing black sneakers instead of dress shoes.

The family was joined by another young girl who turned out to be Arabella’s friend

Both Theodore and the unknown girl were on scooters, while Arabella was on foot

Like his older brother, Theodore was dressed in a white button-down and pastel chino, and he also rode a scooter during the family outing.

Arabella wore a black T-shirt and a matching chiffon maxi skirt. With her light brown hair pulled back, she looked just like her mother when she was that age.

The couple’s only daughter didn’t have a scooter with her, but she was joined by another girl who was riding it.

The day before Ivanka’s trip to the temple with her family, she was spotted flying first class on a commercial flight from New York to Miami.

Former pro tennis star Martina Navratilova snapped a photo of the former first daughter on the front row and shared it on Twitter on Tuesday.

Just flew back to Miami from New York and who’s in the front row except Ivanka!!! She did have to wait a while to go to the toilet, like the rest of us, but was then met at the gate by 4 police officers and 2 carts. Not like the rest of us,” she wrote.

“Our tax dollars at work,” she added, although Ivanka pays the deposit herself.

Former President Trump negotiated a deal before leaving office that would give the Secret Service protection for his family six months after he left, but the expiration date has long passed.